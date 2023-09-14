Another girl 10, sexually molested by a taxi driver

Kaieteur News – Another 10-year-old girl was on Thursday last sexually molested by another taxi driver. Police have since apprehended the man.

Parents of the child said that the girl was walking home from lessons when a blue wagon pulled up behind her. The driver reportedly told her to enter his car. She refused at first but he kept trailing her. The child alleged to her parents that man began to taunt and scare her. Fearful for her life, she complied. The man proceeded to sexually molest the child before dropping her off at a location.

She reported the matter to her parents. Immediately an investigation was launched. Based on information received from the child, CCTV footage was obtained from the area where it happened.

The car was identified and police were able to track the taxi driver down and arrested him. He is presently in custody under investigation. This is the second taxi driver accused of sexual molestation of a 10-year-old girl in two days.

On Wednesday, Kaieteur News reported that another cab driver sexually molested a 10-year-old girl twice in July. He was reportedly hired to drop her to school when he committed the acts. He was arrested too but later released on station bail but more than a month has passed and he is yet to be charged. The parents of that girl said that he still continues to ply his trade as a taxi driver in the Stabroek Market area and they fear that he could return to molest the child or molest others.