After the game is done and dusted…

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – When the cricket season comes around, it’s not just a sport; it’s a way of life. As the anticipation builds, everything else seems to come to a halt. Work meetings turn into cricket debates, and even the mango trees seem to pause in their fruit-bearing just to listen in on the fervent discussions of who will emerge victorious. It’s a time when time itself takes a backseat, and the entire nation collectively holds its breath.

In the days leading up to the big match, the ticket frenzy takes over. You’d think tickets were made of gold the way people scramble for them. Some are lucky and secure their seats well in advance, while others prefer to live on the edge, waiting until the very last minute. You’ll find grown men and women pleading, cajoling, and even resorting to emotional blackmail to get their hands on those precious pieces of cardboard.

And when the day finally arrives, it’s like the whole country has put on its cricket colours, depending on which team you are supporting. From the bustling streets of Georgetown to the remote villages, everyone is dressed in their team colours, ready to support their favourite players. The atmosphere is electric, and the excitement is palpable. It’s more than just a game; it’s a national spectacle.

As the matches unfolds big men and women, typically busy with their important lives, become amateur commentators, passionately debating each ball’s trajectory, every run scored, and every wicket taken. You’d think they were selectors themselves, the way they scrutinize each player’s performance.

But the beauty of Guyanese cricket lies not just in the game itself but in what happens after the final ball is bowled. Win or lose, the entire nation erupts into a joyous celebration. The cricket ground transforms into a carnival of laughter, music, and dancing and excessive liquid refreshments.

But as we revel in this cricket frenzy, let’s not forget the serious times we face. While cricket unites us, there are challenges that demand our collective attention. So, let the cricket season be a reminder that we can come together as one, not only to celebrate our passions but also to address the issues that affect us all. After all, in Guyana, cricket may be the biggest party in town, but our unity is what truly makes us a nation.

Talk Half! Leff Half!