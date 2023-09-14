2 feared drowned after boat hit rock in Cuyuni River

Kaieteur News – Police in Regional Division #7 are investigating a report of a river mishap resulting in the disappearance of Kevin Musa, a 44-year-old Miner of Pomeroon, and another man called ‘Alvin’ which occurred Tuesday evening at Kurutuku Village, Upper Cuyuni River.

In a press release, police said the accident occurred at about 18:20hrs. Enquiries revealed that on Tuesday Kevin Musa and six of his co-workers, including ‘Alvin’, were consuming alcohol at Kurutuku Village when they stopped a metal boat which was powered by a 75 Yamaha HP engine and captained by Raul Jarvis, a 36-year-old of Diamond, East Bank Demerara, along with two other occupants, and asked for a drop to their mining camp located about twenty minutes from Kurutuku Village.

The metal boat was transporting fourteen drums of diesel from Devil Hole Landing to San Martin Landing and now had ten persons. About ten minutes into their journey, the boat captain was navigating a small rapid when the boat struck a rock, causing the boat to take in water. As a result, the occupants jumped out of the boat and swam to shore, leaving Kevin Musa and Alvin on a rock in the middle of the Cuyuni River. Alvin and Kevin were heard shouting for a few minutes, then stopped. They are believed to have drowned. An alarm was raised, and police were notified. A search party was formed, which included police and soldiers. The search is currently ongoing.