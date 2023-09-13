Why is Vice President, Jagdeo using honorary doctorate in front of his name?

Dear Editor,

It has been three years since President Mohammed Irfaan Ali was sworn in as the ninth executive president of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana and since then the honcho and de facto president has shamelessly and willfully dominated the presidency thus making Ali the so-called mickey mouse president.

As if that is not enough, he has humiliated and dishonored Ali by holding weekly press conference as if he is the president to promote his policies and attack the Opposition in the most unprofessional manner. For example, at the late Dr. Luncheon’s funeral, instead of paying tribute to the former cabinet secretary, the honcho and de facto president spent most of the time attacking the Opposition, the media and those who hold different opinions. The relatives and friends were so disgusted, appalled and highly offended at the childish, infantile, and foolish behaviour to the extent that none of them spoke to him after the ceremony was over. One of Luncheon’s relatives was overheard saying that the honcho and de facto president was out of place.

The de facto president is so obsessed with illusions of grandeur, that it is said that he has instructed the entire cabinet, and all senior members of the public service including PM Mark Phillips and Ali to address him as Dr. Bharat Jagdeo; this is how deceitful he is because he is using an “honorary doctorate” he received from a non-rated university in India to claim doctoral status, and he is the only person known to be doing so. As most of us know, several heads of states and actors and actresses, among others have received honorary doctorates from several Ivy League universities but none, except this fake, has used it in front of their names.

It is obvious that the honcho and de facto president craves to be called or be addressed as “Dr.” because he believes that the title will make him appear important and educated. One of the cohorts of the honcho and de facto president who is a child molester, has attacked Dr. Adams for exposing his failures such as the white elephant Skeldon sugar factory, Enmore Packaging Plant. Amalia Falls Project, the collapse of CLICO, and the bankruptcy of the NIS etc. This alcoholic who was arrested and jailed in Queens, New York for public intoxication and for disturbing the peace did not respond to one of Adams question: Why is the honcho and de facto president using the honorary title of DR. in front of his name, when no one else with honorary doctorate is doing so.

The truth is the honcho and de facto president hates the private media, and we hope Guyanese are seeing him for who he is, especially considering the SU Zhi Rong interview with Vice News reporter, Isobel Yeung.

Regards,

A. Retemyer