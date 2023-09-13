Trials spike off for GVF ahead of upcoming IGG

Kaieteur Sports – With the upcoming Inter-Guiana Games (IGG) just a month away, the Guyana Volleyball Federation (GVF) recently commenced trials for both male and female ahead of the upcoming assignment.

This year’s IGG will get underway from October 26-31 in Suriname and Guyana being no stranger to giving good accounts of themselves across the respective disciplines, will further look to improve and maintain their good record over the previous years in Volleyball.

The GVF team including president/coach Levi Nedd alongside Rodney Fredericks will oversee the male and female teams respectively while Leun David will assume the role of assistant-coach for both units.

Last Saturday the team spiked off their encampment/training phase for players at the National Gymnasium, with sessions set to run every weekend up until the start of next month’s IGG. The sessions will focus on a number of aspects including; serving, setting, spiking, among a number of other offensive and defensive plays.

The GVF also shortlisted a number of players for both teams:

Women-Tracy Ann Caesar, Wonda Abacka Isaacs, Christal Anntonette Welch, Aliyah Dyna Mohabir, Rennia Page Liverpool, Renata Patrice Liverpool, Britney Poonsammy, Amelia Bangat, Dessia Andrews, Onecia Dundas, Beyonce Duncan.

Men: Akadian Andrews, Jaden Watkins, Staffon Jarell Lewis, Orandi Welcome, Harold Booker, Deron Aaron, Nicolas Ramdial, Clarence Fitzpatrick Lucius, Dua Grant, David Blair, Mucah Chichester, DeAndre Alcee, Permanent Saywack, and Jaden LaRose.