Trial begins for four charged with 2018 murder

Latest update September 13th, 2023 12:59 AM
Sep 13, 2023 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News
Kaieteur News – Justice Navindra Singh on Monday commenced the trial for four men indicted for murder.
Vikash Persaud, Mustafa Douglas, Rafeed Hannif, and Rajkumar Singh pleaded not guilty to the charge which stated that on October 21, 2018, they murdered Christopher Swamy, a handyman of Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara (ECD).
A jury was then empanelled before Justice Singh at the Demerara High Court for the voir dire.
According to reports, 30-year old Swamy was shot dead when gunmen launched an attack at his Lot 161 Mon Repos, ECD home.
Swamy was killed in front of his wife, Marcia Williams during a brazen, early morning attack on a small group of friends outside his home.
Police in a statement had said that Swamy, his wife and her sister, along with Rawle Williams, Swamy’s friend, were imbibing in front of Swamy’s home, when two masked men, one brandishing a handgun, attacked them.
The robbers reportedly relieved Marcia of her cell phone and a sum of cash. Swamy was shot to his left chest, after which the bandits fled the scene.
Rawle Williams was also rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation, where he was admitted in a stable condition. Swamy was pronounced dead on arrival.
Please share this message
Sep 13, 2023Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana National Stadium, Providence will come alive this evening as Warrior Nation prepares to rally their team against the Jamaica Tallawahs, as the final leg of the...
Sep 13, 2023
Sep 13, 2023
Sep 13, 2023
Sep 13, 2023
Sep 13, 2023
Kaieteur News – The President has announced that when he returns from planned overseas engagements, he will engage... more
(The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the Organization of American States. He is also... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]