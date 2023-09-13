Taxi driver accused of sexually molesting girl, 10

Kaieteur News – A 10-year-old girl has accused a taxi driver of sexually molesting her twice in July 2023.

The matter was reported to the Alberttown Police Station and the Child Care and Protection Agency (CPA) was called in. However, more than a month has passed and the suspect who was placed on station bail is yet to be charged for the alleged crime.

Kaieteur News understands that the accused continues to work as a taxi driver in the vicinity of Stabroek Market.

This has left the child’s mother fearful that he can return to attack her because of the allegation or even molest other children.

Speaking with Kaieteur News, the mother said that her daughter was allegedly molested just before school closed for the August holiday.

At the time of the alleged incident, the woman was living with her father and the taxi driver was located opposite their home. An acquaintance told her that he was trustworthy. Trusting the acquaintance’s recommendation, the distraught mother hired the taxi driver to take her daughter to school.

“The first time she come home and she said, “mommy, I ain’t want go back with the taxi no more,” recalled the mother who told Kaieteur News that her daughter never revealed the reason for the objection. The woman said she was not bothered at the time because she believed that the taxi driver and her daughter had a minor disagreement.

After sometime, the child’s mother said she was using the child’s phone when she stumbled on voice notes the child sent to her confidant.

“She was speaking about sex and so,” said the mother who explained that her discovery of the voice notes prompted her to question her daughter. It was during her interrogation that the child revealed that the taxi driver sexually molested her.

The child disclosed that the taxi driver threatened to beat her if she disclosed what he did, to her mother. Fearful, since the man lived across the street from where she lived, the little girl refrained from telling her mother.

The woman told Kaieteur News that the man molested her twice. He allegedly rubbed her upper thighs, touched her vagina, played with her breasts, kissed her, and told her he wanted to have sexual intercourse with her.

Recounting the ordeal in her own words, the 10-year-old girl said, “After he come out the car, I went and use the washroom and he went to get the other children and after I come back to the car, he tell me sit down in front seat because the other children going and sit down in the back seat was four a dem…And after duh when he drop off them off, he tell me fuh go in the back seat and when I go in the back seat, he tell me brace back…He start to touch me, he start to touch me on my private part…He start to touch me and pinching me on ma chest. He pull down ma top and feel ma chest and after duh he start licking meh on ma cheeks”.

Investigations are ongoing.