Red-hot Warriors, Tallawahs set for Providence tonight 

Sep 13, 2023 Sports

Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana National Stadium, Providence will come alive this evening as Warrior Nation prepares to rally their team against the Jamaica Tallawahs, as the final leg of the tournament bowls off.

Warriors have so far managed to overcome all of their situations to remain unbeaten while holding down the 2nd place spot. Jamaica on the other hand are desperate for a win being second to last on the table, with a huge task facing them.

Both departments have been key to Guyana’s wins to date, but with action being at home for the remainder of the tournament, the Guyanese crew will be keen on putting on a show for their family and fans.

Keemo Paul, Shimron Hetmyer, Romario Shepherd and Gudakesh Motie have been the key to the Warriors success this season, with both bat and ball.

Gudakesh Motie and crew will look to give Warriors fans much to cheer about.  (CPL)

Motie showed his class once again to keep Guyana in control despite needing 6 runs from the final over he bowled, yielding 2 wickets and sealing an emphatic win for his team.

Their X-Factor remains opener Saim Ayub who is fresh off a half-century in the previous game. The Pakistani along with Shai Hope have been the match-winners and leading run-scorers for the Warriors.

Should the Warriors opt to shuffle their pieces around a few changes could come to the side but the Warriors should feel safe with their current mix of stars.

With a much needed win being their goal, Brandon King will want to regain some form against his old franchise. One big plus for the visitors is their last win which gave them momentum.

Romario Shepherd and the GAW boys will be in familiar hunting grounds and will seek to continue their momentum. (CPL)

Shamarh Brooks slammed an unbeaten ton while Rovman Powell, all-rounders Raymon Reifer and Imad Wasim were destructive with the bat during the previous win.

Spinners Chris Green and Wasim will have much work to do in the slow bowling department while left-arm strike bowler Mohammed Amir will be a handful for the Warriors.

The Afghanistan all-rounder and former Captain Mohammad Nabi has been a big plus over for any franchise over the years and could play a key role in tonight’s battle.

With both teams fresh off wins, the momentum should make for an exciting clash which will open up the final leg of the tournament in Guyana.

