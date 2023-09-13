Latest update September 13th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Public meetings hosted during cricked season is to speed up 6th project – ExxonMobil’s Projects Manager

Sep 13, 2023 ExxonMobil, News, Oil & Gas

Kaieteur News – ExxonMobil Guyana Limited (EMGL) on Tuesday kicked off a series of public consultations on its sixth -planned deepwater project in the Stabroek Block, Whiptail, by responding to criticisms that the company deliberately scheduled the consultations during the Cricket Carnival season to prevent maximum participation.

Projects Manager, Anthony Jackson was addressing a gathering predominantly made up of students of the Leonora Technical Institute, West Coast Demerara when he sought to lay concerns to rest regarding the public meetings.

He explained that having filed the application for the project at a specific date with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the company was required to complete the consultations by a particular date to conclude the process as early as possible.

Jackson explained, “We work the timing of the disclosure sessions collaboratively with the Government of Guyana via the EPA. The schedule that was proposed was based on having the public consultations around the 30 day mark of the 60 day review period. This reflects the intention of not engaging too early such that the public can’t sufficiently review the document, nor too late such that the EPA is unable to consider the public comments.”

The 60 days comment period he was referring to, is required by the Environmental Protection Act. It allows the public to review the technical plans of the company and share their specific concerns or comments. These will be considered in the final decision regarding the award of a Permit for the project.

ExxonMobil Guyana Limited Projects Manager, Anthony Jackson during the company’s consultation at Leonora.

ExxonMobil Guyana Limited Project Manager, Anthony Jackson during the company’s consultation at Leonora.

The Exxon official in a subsequent comment said the company recognized that the meetings would clash with the home-leg of events scheduled for the highly anticipated Caribbean Premiere League (CPL). He said efforts were made to arrange the dates for the meetings to avoid direct conflicts; however, this has proven to be a challenge.

To this end, he noted, “I recognize that some could have the impression that this was intentional to minimize attendance, and I can only reiterate that this was not at all a motive of the timing. EMGL wishes to hear directly from the public on their concerns. We will constantly try to learn and take feedback with regards to these events, and timing and location of venues is one of those areas where we will likely continue to test for future enhancement.”

Several members of civil society had expressed concern over the decision by Exxon to host its public meetings on the same days as cricket games are planned to be held at the National Stadium at Providence.

The participants at Exxon’s first public meeting on the sixth project.

The participants at Exxon’s first public meeting on the sixth project.

Former Head of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Dr. Vincent Adams for instance, argued that it is normal practice for any reputable agency to host a proper consultation; they must engage their stakeholders during a time when they would see maximum participation.

He said, “To host a consultation exercise on the day when cricket in Guyana is being played is a deliberate move not to get most people to show up. It shows there is no genuine effort for transparency and reluctance by the oil company to truly engage stakeholders.”

His sentiments were echoed by President of the Transparency Institute Guyana Inc. (TIGI), Frederick Collins and activist, Dr. Jerry Jailall.

Exxon’s public meetings will continue today at the Umana Yana in Kingston, Georgetown at 17:00hrs. The consultations across the country on the sixth project will run until September 22, 2023.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Listen to the Glenn Lall Show – September 11, 2023

What You Need to Know Today:

Please share this message

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Red-hot Warriors, Tallawahs set for Providence tonight 

Red-hot Warriors, Tallawahs set for Providence tonight 

Sep 13, 2023

Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana National Stadium, Providence will come alive this evening as Warrior Nation prepares to rally their team against the Jamaica Tallawahs, as the final leg of the...
Read More
All eyes on Easy Time for the Cricket Carnival President Cup Horse Race

All eyes on Easy Time for the Cricket Carnival...

Sep 13, 2023

Glasgow’s ‘Olimpico’, Benjamin and Duke-McKenna see Golden Jaguars to victory

Glasgow’s ‘Olimpico’, Benjamin and...

Sep 13, 2023

Edghill lone Guyanese vying for role on Pan Am Sports Athlete’s Commission

Edghill lone Guyanese vying for role on Pan Am...

Sep 13, 2023

Golden Jaguars meet their young fans

Golden Jaguars meet their young fans

Sep 13, 2023

Trials spike off for GVF ahead of upcoming IGG

Trials spike off for GVF ahead of upcoming IGG

Sep 13, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]