Over 40 contractors bid to execute $1B in sea defence works

Kaieteur News – Forty-three contractors have submitted bids to executed $1,076,000,000 in sea and river defence works slated for Regions Three, Four, Five and Six. This was revealed at the recent opening of tenders at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office.

The project, which is being undertaken by the Ministry of Public Works, has been divided into six lots.

In its initial invitation for bids, the ministry stated that the works are slated for areas such as Orangestein on the East Bank of Essequibo, Region Three; Grove on the East Bank of Demerara, Hope on the East Coast of Demerara, Essex and Concord at Mahaica, Bengal at Corentyne, and at Tucber at Canje River, Region Six.

According to the tender, the works slated for Orangestein is estimated to cost $94 million and this is for the construction of rip rap river defences there, some $350 million is estimated to do the works at Grove and this is for the construction of steel sheet pile river defences structure, $190 million for works at Hope and this is for construction of rip rap sea defences, $235 million estimated for Essex and Concord and this is for construction of rip rap sea defences, some $138 million for the project at Bengal, and $69 million is estimated for the works at Tucber for the construction of timber revetment structure.

This publication had reported that funds to support the roll out of these projects were recently approved in the Supplementary Budget passed in the National Assembly last month. As part of the $33 billion sought by the Public Works Ministry, $600M has been allocated to facilitate sea and river defence projects.

During the deliberations on the request for supplementary funds, subject minister Juan Edghill said the work programme is aimed at addressing erosion and breaches in sea defence in the identified areas.

The minister also explained that at Orangestein some 130 metres of sea defence works would be done, at Grove it will be 160 metres in works, at Hope it will be 225 metres, at Essex and Concord it would be 200 metres, at Bengal it will be some 200 metres, and at Tucber it will be 160 metres.

