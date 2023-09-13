Latest update September 13th, 2023 12:59 AM

NAACIE commends sugar workers, GuySuCo

Sep 13, 2023 Letters

Dear Editor,

The National Association of Agricultural, Commercial and Industrial Employees (NAACIE) would like to take this opportunity to commend the Workers, Staff and Management of Guysuco for their hard work and a commendable job done so far for the second crop 2023, in achieving their weekly Sugar Production targets in the last two consecutive weeks at all three grinding estates.

So far for the second crop 2023, Albion Estate has surpassed its weekly production targets on four occasions whilst the Blairmont Estate has archive this, three times and Uitvlugt Estate has also surpassed their weekly targets on two occasions.  These achievements have caused all the workers to take home additional financial incentives along with their hard earn earnings, which will surely impact their family positively.

The total sugar production for the crop to date is 17,391 tonnes. Whilst the year to date is close to 35,000 tonnes. This has shown an improvement in the company with the investment of the Government bearing fruits and with the favorable weather condition prevailing the Union will like to encourage Management, Staff and all Workers to continued their hand work so as to ensure that this year Production of 60,858 tonnes is achieved and surpassed.

Sincerely,

Dawchan Nagasar

General Secretary

