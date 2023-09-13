Mahdia vendors nabbed with marijuana

Kaieteur News – Two vendors were on Tuesday arrested by police after being caught with 557 grams of marijuana at their Mahdia home.

Police acting on information said that they visited the 111 Miles Mahdia home of 55-year-old Cecelia Ann Roberts and 37-year-old Kwame Roberts. A search was conducted in their presence and a handbag containing 33 transparent zip lock bags with a quantity of leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be cannabis were found.

Additionally, the ranks found two plastic bags containing suspected marijuana and several empty packs of zip lock bags, tobacco leaves, and scissors.

The vendors were arrested and escorted to Mahdia Police Station.

The suspected cannabis was weighed.

Investigations are ongoing.