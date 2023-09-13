H@rd Truths by GHK Lall – Pick six or six for nine

Kaieteur News – The troops are out in their numbers, and they are heavily armed. Well, some of them think they are, but little do they know that what they have are nothing but duds. It is an evil time in Guyana, with many who fall easily into that category. Justly, stoically, I must continue to be. Slings and arrows, I spit upon.

There are all kinds of noises reaching the rafters, a former President bellowing in glee, or it could be in pain. What yah gat bro? Finally, the PPP is in a position to get even with a hated tormentor, get a genie of their backs. Wrong! Wrong! and wrong on each and every count. The Vice President, this rambunctious and rancorous brother of mine, is pretending to have something, when all he is doing is playing to the crowd, his crowd. He doesn’t have to work up a sweat with that limited bunch, which is all the incentive that the big man needs as part of his political schemes.

Bottom line reality boss Jagdeo: YOU don’t have squat, and that is a fact. I laff in his face: he has nothing that has not been in plain sight for the last several years, nothing of potency. it is all sound and fury, the bluff and buffoonery of bullies. Here I stand alone and unbowed. Give it the best shot. What hand is wished for, the power to the people salute, or the Sicilian kind? How about coming clean with the people on this one occasion and show them the hand that is held. It consists of a spread of jokers, and nothing more. They are all jostling to get a piece of me. The PPP really doesn’t want that kind of exposure, does it? I am addressing the Vice President directly, as always; I leave the chorus to titillate itself, enjoy whatever delights.

I should be a minister with all the attention and time given to me. No thanks. I should form a political party, considering all the publicity, which again is never part of my vision.

If after all this mewing, braying, and neighing about who did wrong and all that was wrong, why not make a move. Go ahead, make your day, boss. Stop pussyfooting around pretending to be a Bengal tiger, when all that the sensible in Guyana sees is a house cat, with plenty of snarling and spitting and no claws of any worth. Tell the people, small brother that another fast one was pulled on them (by YOU, sir), with another paper bag put over their heads (by YOU, skipper). What kind of President have online friends and storm troopers like Live in Guyana, Dr. Jagdeo? Is this the PPP’s House of Israel equivalent?

Since there is shame and shrinking from being level with the good folks of Guyana, let me do the honors and enlighten them about this excited cacophony of a mob in full maddened expression. What the Vice President has in his hand is what his head already knew for years now: he has a six for a nine that he has converted into a Pick Six. I should taunt Dr. Six for nine, but remember that I promised to walk the high ground and keep it. If what is on paper and is of so much forensic value, I recommend that the Vice President makes the best use of one or the entire combination of human resource assets that he has at his beck and call.

The Hon. Attorney General is certainly smart enough to read Dr. J the facts of life: nothing doing go back to digging and hope to get lucky. The Director of Public Prosecutions Office is equipped with many luminaries and stars from the superior realms and tiers of Guyana, why let an asset like that go to waste. But before those two, there are the powerful presences of the Special Organized Crime Unit (SOCU) and the Criminal Investigation Department (CID). Go ahead, sir, why not make the most use of one of those champion institutions of the State, and let’s make the witch hunt and hatchet job into a real public show. I will help every step along the way, and be sure to make a big production out of perversions by perverts in high PPP offices, and cooperate with as much information sharing as I think would assist the cause. The PPP has told the world that it has got its man. Lovely! So, whattcha gonna do bout it, bub?

Denunciations and derogations are all recognized for the one purpose that they have, which is to serve as distractions from the real business of this country, which is preferred to be cloaked in secrecy. This is why there is goofiness about so-called discoveries, when all that the men bustling about and feeling important about themselves are engaged in what are spitballs, airballs, and what suspiciously looks like foul balls.

Keep trying, captain. Better luck next time. Here is a hint: try some truth and straightness, make both a practice. Stop wasting the public’s time, and providing cheap entertainment for the diplomatic corps. Carry on, brother doctor.

(The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions and beliefs of this newspaper and its affiliates.)