Guyana, Qatar sign pacts on economic, commercial, and technical cooperation

Kaieteur News – Guyana and Qatar on Tuesday held bilateral discussions during a one-day visit by the Amir of the State of Qatar, His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and his delegation at State House in Georgetown. Two agreements and a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) were signed between the two states, following the bilateral discussions which encompassed various areas of mutual interest and cooperation, according to the Office of the President.

President Irfaan Ali and the Amir also witnessed the two agreements and the MoU which were signed by Guyana’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hugh Todd and Qatar’s Minister of Commerce and Industry, H.E. Mr Saad bin Sherida Al Kabbi and Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, H.E. Sheikh Mohammed Bin Hamad Bin Qassim Al Thani.

According to The Peninsula (Qatar), the two agreements signed were focused on economic, commercial, and technical cooperation and the encouragement and protection of mutual investments. The MOU was established to foster cooperation in the field of law.

Meanwhile, in a joint Communiqué both countries said that their leaders held fruitful discussions on a wide range of issues of mutual interest, to strengthen their bilateral relations. Both leaders expressed their satisfaction with the existing friendly relations between Qatar and Guyana and recognized the potential to further strengthen cooperation in various fields, including trade, investment, energy, education, health, and culture.

“The leaders underscored the importance of promoting bilateral trade and investment and noted the significant potential for collaboration in sectors such as agriculture, renewable energy, infrastructure development, and tourism. They encouraged business communities from both countries to explore opportunities for partnerships and investment. Both countries pledged to prioritize sustainable practices and environmentally friendly technologies in their infrastructure projects, with the aim of achieving sustainable development goals and reducing environmental impact,” the communiqué said.

Further, Qatar reaffirmed its willingness to “finally support the Co-operative Republic of Guyana in its road infrastructure redevelopment initiatives.”

“Both leaders emphasized the importance of regional and international cooperation in addressing global challenges including climate change, terrorism and the promotion of peace and security. They pledged to work together at global forums to advance their shared objectives, contributing to global peace and security.”

Moreover, Guyana and Qatar signed an Agreement to encourage and protect mutual investment between the two countries. Another Agreement regarding economic, commercial and technical cooperation between the government of the State of Qatar and the Government of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, as well as a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on Legal Cooperation were signed.

“Both leaders expressed their confidence in the prospects for enhanced cooperation between Qatar and Guyana and agreed to work together to further strengthen their bilateral relations. They expressed continued dialogue to advance cooperation,” the communiqué said while adding that President Ali welcomed the decision by the Government of Qatar to establish a diplomatic mission in Georgetown.

“Both leaders expressed confidence that this would provide greater visibility to the relations between the two countries in building bridges of cooperation and fraternity to contribute to strengthening joint work in the bilateral framework, and within the framework of international cooperation.”

President Ali was joined by Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d), Mark Phillips; Vice President, Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo; Senior Minister within the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh; Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hugh Todd and several Ministers and other Government Officials.

The Amir was accompanied by his Chief of the Amiri Dawan, H.E. Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, the Minister of State for Energy Affairs, H.E. Saad bin Sherida Al Kabbi; the Minister of Commerce and Industry; H.E. Sheikh Mohammed Bin Hamad Bin Qassim Al Thani; the Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, H.E. Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al-Khulaifi and several other senior members of his government.

The Head of State of Qatar was on a one-day State Visit to Guyana aimed at strengthening bilateral relations and fostering cooperation across various sectors. (Modified from the Department of Public Information)