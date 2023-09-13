Golden Jaguars meet their young fans

Kaieteur Sports – Students from five schools in Georgetown were given a unique opportunity to meet and enjoy a brief skills session with the Guyana Senior Men’s National Team.

The event took place on September 11 at the Ministry of Education Ground on Carifesta Avenue, providing an exciting experience for forty students from Queen’s College, President’s College, New Campbellville, Freeburg and Carmel Secondary Schools.

National team players, including forward Omari Glasgow, defenders Curtez Kellman and

Jeremy Garrett, who have emerged from the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) youth programme, along with midfielder Stephen Duke McKenna, participated in a question and answer session and conducted a brief skills session with the eager group. The national team also presented football gear to the participating schools.

Guyana Football President Wayne Forde said it was a fantastic chance for the national team to connect with their young fans.

“GFF remains steadfast in its commitment to nurturing young talents, and there is no better way to inspire them than by providing an opportunity to hear the firsthand experiences of the national players. These events are organised to inspire and motivate a new generation of national players.”

The session was attended by GFF officials and Ministry of Education Physical and Sports Officer Responsible for Football Towana McCalmont and coaches.

McCalmont said the GFF and Education Ministry partnership allows students to engage in meaningful interactions with the national footballers.

“This partnership between the Guyana Football Federation and the Ministry of Education is a great one. It helps our young players to meet with our national players, they get to interact with those players, they get to learn more about the sport, they learn about teamwork.”

Omari Glasglow, who plays for the Chicago Fire II in the United States, said the interaction with the students and future Golden Jaguars was good for the national players who are currently in Guyana training for their first home game of the 2023/2024 Concacaf Nations League Group Stage against the Bahamas which was held yesterday, September 12 at the Leonora Track and Field Stadium.

“It has been a while since the Golden Jaguars have played a game in Guyana so it’s good to be back home and come out and participate in this wonderful event with the school children and some of the young soon to be Golden Jags.”

The Golden Jaguars in their opening League game on September 9 defeated Antigua and Barbuda with an impressive 5-1 victory. The match, which was held at the ABFA Technical Center in Piggotts, Antigua and Barbuda, showcased the Golden Jaguars’ attacking prowess on the field.

The team is now focused on securing their second victory in League B, Group D, which also includes Antigua and Barbuda, Puerto Rico, and the Bahamas.

Puerto Rico currently holds the top spot on the table after a convincing 6-1 win against the Bahamas also on September 9. This match marked Puerto Rico’s debut in League B after gaining promotion in the previous edition.

Stephen Duke McKenna, currently signed with the Queens Park Rangers in the United Kingdom, is confident Guyana can defeat Puerto Rico.

“We are all working very hard. We know what we want to do. We know we’ve got a strong squad so we know we can beat them as long as we put our all in and leave everything on the pitch, we’ll win,” he said.

The Concacaf Nations League features sixteen national teams divided into four groups of four teams each. Each team will play every other team in their group, both home and away, for a total of six matches per team. The first and second-place finishers of each group will advance to the Quarterfinals.