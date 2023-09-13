Glasgow’s ‘Olimpico’, Benjamin and Duke-McKenna see Golden Jaguars to victory

By Rawle Toney

Kaieteur Sports – The Golden Jaguars maintained their unbeaten streak in this season’s CONCACAF Nations League with a 3-2 victory over The Bahamas at the National Track and Field Centre last evening.

Guyana came into the match fresh off a 5-1 win against Antigua and Barbuda in their campaign opener, while The Bahamas had faced a 1-6 deficit in their clash with Puerto Rico.

Both teams were eager for a win, and The Bahamas took the lead in the 39th minute when Petre Juilmus was fouled in the penalty area by defender Liam Gordon.

Juilmus stepped up to take the penalty kick and calmly slotted it past goalkeeper Quillan Roberts.

However, Guyana quickly responded five minutes later through their 19-year-old talisman, Omari Glasgow, who scored an ‘Olimpico’ goal.

An Olympic goal, also known as an “Olimpico,” is a goal scored directly from a corner kick without any contact from another player.

Interestingly, Glasgow had scored his first international goal against The Bahamas during the 2021 World Cup qualifiers, where Guyana won 4-0.

Glasgow’s goal last evening marked his 11th international goal in just 17 appearances, a tally that includes a hat-trick against Antigua and Barbuda in the opening game of this season’s Nations League.

Nigel ‘Powers’ Codrington remains Guyana’s all-time leading goal scorer with 18 goals in 26 appearances.

After a somewhat uneventful first half, the Golden Jaguars found their second goal of the game in the 54th minute, courtesy of Queens Park Rangers’ Stephen Duke-McKenna.

It was Duke-McKenna’s first international goal, and he scored it in spectacular fashion—receiving the ball at the top of the 18-yard box and unleashing a powerful right-footed strike that left the Bahamian goalkeeper stunned.

With a 2-1 lead, Guyana extended their advantage to 3-1 in the 58th minute when Kelsey Benjamin netted his third goal of the Nations League, assisted by Glasgow.

However, The Bahamas refused to back down, and Juilmus scored another penalty, this time due to a handball.

Guyana ultimately secured all three points, while The Bahamas remained winless after two matches.

Following last evening’s game, Guyana will travel to Puerto Rico on October 14, with the return fixture scheduled for October 17.

On November 18, they will once again face The Bahamas, and on November 21, they will host Antigua and Barbuda.