Gas stove overheats, guts Industry house

Sep 13, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – An unattended gas stove overheated and burst into flames on Sunday night, resulting in an entire house being destroyed by fire at Sixth Street, Industry, East Coast Demerara.

The fire reportedly started around 23:15 hrs and according to the Guyana Fire Service (GFS), two water carriers, a water tender number 95, and 11 firemen were immediately dispatched to the location.

On arrival at the scene, firefighters saw a two-storey wooden building engulfed in flames. The GFS said this caused naked flames to come into contact with nearby combustible materials, which ignited and spread throughout the house.

The charred remains of the house.

The fire resulted in damages to three other nearby houses which suffered damages due to radiated heat from the building where the fire started. The fire was eventually extinguished by the firemen who utilised a water relay system from a water carrier.

