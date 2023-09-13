Edghill lone Guyanese vying for role on Pan Am Sports Athlete’s Commission

Kaieteur Sports – Olympian Chelsea Edghill is aiming to succeed her fellow countrywoman, Aliann Pompey, on the Pan Am Sports Athletes Commission. However, the specific role she will assume is yet to be determined.

Pompey’s tenure as President of this crucial commission on Pan Am Sports is set to conclude during the Pan Am Games in Santiago, Chile, taking place from October 20 to November 5.

According to Pan Am Sports, in accordance with their statutes, three out of the current eight members will be stepping down.

Pompey, who has led the Athlete Commission as its President for four years and has been a member of the Panam Sports Executive Committee, will be departing from her role.

Joining her will be the former judoka from Puerto Rico, Carlos Santiago, and the current rowing athlete from El Salvador, Adriana Escobar.

To fill these vacancies, four new members of the Athlete Commission will be elected, joining the existing members: Amber Joseph (BAR), Isabel Swan (BRA), Melissa Humana-Paredes (CAN), Paola Longoria (MEX), and Anthony Azevedo (USA).

The election is scheduled to take place during the Santiago 2023 Pan American Games, with voting occurring between October 16 and November 4.

More than 6,900 athletes participating in Santiago 2023 will have the opportunity to cast their votes using a QR code provided on their accreditations.

Edghill, the English-speaking Caribbean first female table tennis olympian, will be running against Valentina Toro, Karate (Chile), German Chiaraviglio, Athletics (Argentina), Adriana Escobar, Rowing (El Salvador), Pablo Aprahamian, Judo (Uruguay), Melissa Mojica, Judo (Puerto Rico), Danusia Francis-Reid, Artistic Gymnastics (Jamaica) and Karen Torrez, Swimming (Bolivia).

Pompey highlighted, “We have eight candidates from eight different countries vying for election, representing a well-balanced group of athletes willing to represent our region, which I find truly remarkable.”

She further added, “I’m immensely proud of the work we’ve accomplished as a Commission over the past eight years, with me serving on the Commission and the last four as Chair of the Athlete Commission. I wish our candidates the best of luck. Carlos, Adriana, and I will be here as a resource to ensure a seamless transition. It’s indeed exciting to have these eight new candidates running for election,” Pompey stated.