All eyes on Easy Time for the Cricket Carnival President Cup Horse Race

Kaieteur Sports – Easy Time earned top ranking with a mind-blowing performance at the recently held Guyana Cup on 13th August, 2023 at Rising Sun Turf Club. As his name implies, Easy Time was able to capture an ‘Easy’ win in record ‘Time’ for his first start in Guyana. This champion thoroughbred arrived less than two weeks prior to the race and has since been training to maintain the high standards set.

Preparations are already in progress for his next major race, the prestigious Cricket Carnival President’s Cup (CCPC) carded for Saturday 23rd September, 2023 at the Rising Sun Turf Club, Berbice on the verge of the grand CPL Cricket Finals. This much anticipated race is hailed as the rematch of Guyana with all the top racing stables set to compete for over $15,000,000 in cash and prizes.

Alado, who had a blockbuster year in 2022 recorded a double win for the Guyana Cup & The Cricket Carnival Presidents Cup. Now in 2023 he is the defending champion for the CCPC and has to show his consistency to overcome some of the heavy hitters expected to be present for the mega race. The bigger threat looming is Brazil-bred El Tarzan owned by Slingerz Racing Stable who finished second to Easy Time after giving the field a head start to show his strength and ability to grab the runner-up slot.

Trinidadian-based rider, Nobel Abrego, who won over 1500 career races, confirmed he will be returning to Guyana on 17th September to assist with El Tarzan’s preparation along with trainer John O’Brien. Abrego declared he is confident if El Tarzan breaks evenly with Easy Time the race result will be much different. Abrego related, “El Tarzan went up at the start when the gates flew, and lost a lot of ground. Next time when meet up, It will not be an ‘Easy Time.’ El Tarzan will be flying, so let them know the time will not be easy.”

However, Easy Time’s trainer Nasrudeen ‘Junior’ Mohamed explained, “After Easy Time’s big win for Guyana Cup I was positive that with the right training and care we were on the road to another Champion similar to Alado. I assessed him based on the last performance and now I am able to work on his weaknesses and enhance his strengths. El Tarzan will not only need a good start, but will probably need to improve way further to come close to Easy Time.”

Entries for the President’s Cup races officially starts on 13th September, and close on 19th September, 2023. However, owners and trainers wishing to enter their horses before the scheduled date will be accommodated, but not after the closing date.