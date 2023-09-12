Venezuelan arrested for discharging firearm

Kaieteur News – Police ranks on Sunday arrested Isaac Lopez, a 29-year-old of Public Road, West Coast Demerara (WCD), after he admitted to discharging a firearm in the air, near a group of people.

According to the police, at about 14:00hrs on the day in question, a 29-year-old woman of Parika Access Road, East Bank Essequibo, reported to police ranks at Parika that around 03:30hrs that day, whilst standing on the road in front of her home, a ‘Spanish’ man discharged four rounds in the air causing her and her family to run away.

Investigations revealed that the man told the woman that her brother had stolen US$3000 from him. Lopez was subsequently contacted by police ranks on the Parika Access Road and was told of the allegations against him. He admitted to discharging several rounds in the air.

Police then escorted him to his home on the Leonora Public Road, WCD where a search was conducted in his bedroom and a firearm without ammunition was found on top of an air condition unit. The firearm was shown to him, and he was told of the allegation. He reportedly said, “Yeah, that is the gun.”

Lopez was arrested immediately and escorted to the police station along with the firearm. The weapon was then examined; however, it bore no serial number. The firearm was lodged and he was placed into custody pending charges.