The laws of probability are not on de side of de traffic ranks

Kaieteur News – De police suddenly becoming militant in ensuring safety on the roads. De popo can be seen all over, pulling over vehicles and checking dem documents and tints. But when dem major road accidents happening is when de police nah deh pon de road in their usual numbers.
De police cannot solve de road safety problem. Deh gat too much corruption among traffic ranks. De popo are so deep in the muck of bribery and kickbacks that they can’t even see the road anymore. You can’t expect someone with one hand in your pocket to have the other on the steering wheel, can you?
And then there’s science, that pesky little thing that tells us how the world works. Science is against the police, my friends. No matter how many fancy gadgets and speed guns they have, they can’t change the laws of physics. More roads plus more cars equals more accidents. All odder things being equal that is a law of science.
De government seems to think that building more roads will solve the problem. Sure, the roads might get wider and smoother, but they can’t keep up with the never-ending swarm of vehicles multiplying toads.
The laws of probability, folks, they’re like Mother Nature’s way of giving us a reality check. With more cars on the road, accidents are as inevitable as morning traffic jams during peak hours during the school term.
So if de government can’t grasp this simple logic, then no amount of police presence will lead to reduced road accidents and road fatalities. The solution is to ensure that as more vehicles use our roads that all others things do not remain the same.
Talk Half! Leff Half!
