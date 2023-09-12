Slingerz FC romps to another commanding win – WDFA Senior League

Latest update September 12th, 2023 12:59 AM
Sep 12, 2023 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – In the latest action of the West Demerara Football Association (WDFA) Men’s Senior League, Slingerz FC continued their dominant run, remaining unbeaten as they clashed with #1 All Stars FC at the Tuschen Community Centre ground on Sunday. The formidable Tuschen-based squad showcased their relentless prowess by convincingly thrashing #1 All Stars with a resounding 5-0 victory in the opening game of an exhilarating double-header, while Wales FC secured a narrow 1-0 triumph over Uitvlugt FC.
On Sunday, Slingerz FC once again asserted their authority in the league, thanks to a remarkable performance by Deon Alfred, who orchestrated a brilliant hat-trick. Alfred’s clinical finishing found the back of the net in the 65th, 81st, and 88th minutes, leaving the opposition reeling. He received admirable support from Rondell Peters and Jamal Codrington, who each contributed a goal in the 15th and 28th minutes, respectively, further solidifying their team’s commanding victory.
In the other fixture of the day, Wales FC eked out a hard-fought victory over Uitvlugt FC, narrowly winning by a solitary goal. However, controversy arose as Uitvlugt FC contested the identity of the goal scorer, alleging that the player in question was not listed but had played under an alias.
Meanwhile, shifting the attention to Saturday’s action, Crane Rover FC delivered a sensational comeback performance against Uprising FC. After conceding two early goals, courtesy of strikes from Julian Anthony (30′) and Nicoli Fortune (35′) for the Uprising side, Crane Rover FC mounted a remarkable resurgence in the second half. The hero of the day was Kwesi Henry, who netted a stunning hat-trick, propelling the Rovers to a thrilling 3-2 victory.
In the other fixtures, Belle West FC faced a formidable challenge against Eagles FC, ultimately succumbing to a 5-1 defeat. The Eagles’ goal scorers included David Chisholm (38′), Nathan Lyvan (68′), Shakeel King (33′), and Kevin Duke (18′).
