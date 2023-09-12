Shemar Britton advances into the round of 32 – ITTF PanAm C/ship

Kaieteur Sports – In a heart-pounding display of determination and skill, Guyana’s Shemar Britton clawed his way back from the brink of defeat to secure a sensational victory in his round of 64 singles match at the International Table Tennis Federation’s Pan American Championships held in Havana, Cuba on Sunday.

Britton faced a formidable opponent in Peru’s Jeisson Martinez, and in the early stages of the match, the odds seemed stacked against him. The southpaw Britton found himself trailing 0-3, just one game away from being eliminated from the tournament. However, he exhibited remarkable courage and tactical prowess to mount a remarkable comeback.

With the crowd on the edge of their seats, Britton fought tenaciously, taking control of the match. He won the next four sets in succession, with scores of 11-8, 13-11, 11-6, and 11-6, ultimately securing a stunning seven-set victory. This incredible turnaround has catapulted Britton into the round of 32, where he is set to face Jishan Liang of the United States of America, who had a bye in the previous round.

While Shemar Britton’s performance stole the spotlight, Guyana’s top female player, Chelsea Edghill, also took to the table in her round of 64 match. Edghill faced a tough challenge from Gabriela Suarez of El Salvador. Although she started strongly by winning the first two games 11-8, 11-8, she couldn’t maintain her momentum. She lost the next two games 8-11, 8-11, won the fifth game 11-7, but ultimately lost the remaining two games 5-11, 5-11, resulting in a close-fought 3-4 defeat.

Meanwhile in the Mixed Doubles event, Edghill and Britton joined forces to compete against Guatemala’s Hector Gatica and Mabelyn Enriquez in the round of 32. They delivered a solid performance, winning with scores of 8-11, 11-5, 11-7, and 11-6. However, their journey in the competition came to an abrupt end in the round of 16 when they faced Brazil’s Vitor Ishy and Bruna Takahashi. Despite their best efforts, they succumbed to a 0-3 defeat, with scores of 2-11, 11-13, and 8-11.