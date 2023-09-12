Man wanted by police for attempting to kill girlfriend

Kaieteur News – Delon McLean is wanted by the police in relation to the alleged attempted murder committed on Tamara Roberts, the mother of his child.

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) is asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of Mclean, a resident of Lot 468 East Ruimveldt Back Circle, Georgetown to contact them on 225-6940, 225-8196, 226-7476, 225-2317, 227-1149 or the nearest police station.

According to the Police Force, the incident involving McLean and Roberts occurred on September 2. In an interview with Big Smith News Watch following the incident, 25-year-old Roberts related that on the night of the incident, she was sleeping when the suspect came home and asked her for her phone. She said that after the suspect retrieved her cellphone from her pillow, he asked her to open it. The young woman shared that she had asked him why he wanted the phone to open, but he kept asking her to unlock the phone. After not getting his way, she said he left and went outside. Shortly after, Roberts related that the man returned to the room and continued to demand that she opens the phone.

The injured woman said she told him that there was nothing inside the phone for him, but he kept asking. Roberts further related that she then got up from the bed and “I said I am not opening no phone.”

She related that when she got up from the bed, she saw the suspect with a bottle in his hand. According to her, she thought it was rum he had in the bottle since he normally keeps rum in the bottle. After asking one last time for the phone to unlock and she refused to do so, Roberts reported that the suspect lit a cigarette and threw the liquid from the bottle onto her. “He open the bottle and threw the gas on me, when I smell, it was gas and I guess it was the flame from the cigarette that he had light before it started to catch afire on me, and I run and started to fight up with my hands in my face,” she explained.

After being lit on fire, Roberts detailed that she then attempted to run towards the bathroom and while doing so, the suspect ran behind her and threw a bucket of water onto her. After this, she recalled running out of the house and yelled for help.

According to the woman, she is a very family-oriented woman and is not in any case unfaithful to the man. She added that a few months back, he had lashed her to her head, to which she had made a police report about it. In images of Roberts after the incident, she suffered burns and injuries to her face, neck and hands.