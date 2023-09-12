Germany beat Serbia for first gold medal at FIBA Basketball World Cup

Latest update September 12th, 2023 12:59 AM
Sep 12, 2023 Sports
Rookie Wire – Dennis Schroder produced a game-high 28 points and Franz Wagner added 19 points and seven rebounds to lead Germany to its first gold medal in the FIBA Basketball World Cup.
Schroder helped seal the 83-77 victory over Serbia on Sunday with a clutch layup to put Germany up by four points with 21 seconds left to play. He finished the contest by shooting 9-of-17 from the field, including 2-of-6 from 3-point range, in 34 minutes. He was named Most Valuable Player of the tournament, averaging 19.1 points, 6.1 assists and 1.4 steals to lead Germany to a perfect 8-0 record. His 153 total points were the third-most scored by a German player in the World Cup, trailing only Dirk Nowitzki.
Aleksa Avramovic led Serbia with 21 points, Bogdan Bogdanovic had 17 points and Filip Petrusev added 10 points off the bench. The group claimed its second silver medal in the FIBA Basketball World Cup and its first since 2014.
Germany clinched it’s first-ever berth in the semifinals of the World Cup after defeating Latvia on Wednesday. The group returned on Friday and beat the United States for the first time in seven matchups at the senior international level to set up its gold medal opportunity.
The team, along with Serbia, previously claimed one of two berths from the European region in the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France. After winning the gold medal on Sunday, the group projects to be one of the favorites in the competition.
Another of Exxon’s devious plots!
Sep 12, 2023Kaieteur Sports – Demerara Cricket Club (DCC) inflicted a 7-wicket defeat on Everest thanks to some top batting which piloted them to the Georgetown Cricket Association (GCA) T20 1st Division...
Sep 12, 2023
Sep 12, 2023
Sep 12, 2023
Sep 12, 2023
Sep 12, 2023
Kaieteur News – The President has announced that when he returns from planned overseas engagements, he will engage... more
(The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the Organization of American States. He is also... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]