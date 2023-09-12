First Amerindian MP, Stephen Campbell remembered

Kaieteur News – Stephen Campbell, the first Amerindian Parliamentarian, was remembered Sunday as part of activities to observe the Amerindian Heritage Day 2023.

This activity was held at the Umana Yana in his honour, featuring a play by students of the Hinterland Scholarship Programme, titled: Stephen Campbell-An Untold Love Story.

Campbell was elected to the Legislative Council of British Guiana on September 10th 1957. “This event serves as a tribute to his outstanding contributions, highlighting his dedication to empowering Indigenous communities across Guyana and advocating for their rights,” said Member of Parliament Alister Charlie as he addressed the gathering on Sunday evening.

He noted that Stephen Campbell’s life was a testament to the transformative power of resilience dedication and a compassionate heart. “An untold love story of Stephen Campbell explores the life of the relatively unknown man, Stephen Campbell, who made a significant impact, through his unwavering commitment to his belief and determination to bring about positive change. Campbell stood as a beacon of hope known for his integrity and resilience. Through his tireless efforts, he not only transformed his own life but also influenced countless others,” MP Charlie stated.

The cast of the play

Charlie noted that apart from his professional life, Campbell was also a person who prioritised his family and was a loving family man who prioritized quality time with his loved ones. “As we remember Stephen Campbell today, let us also reflect on the profound lessons he leaves behind; his life reminds us that curiosity dedication and kindness can shape the world in powerful ways,” he stated. Late President Dr. Cheddi Jagan established September as Amerindian Heritage Month in 1995, it serves as a reminder of the work of Stephen Campbell and his accent to Parliament. (DPI)