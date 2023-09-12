Latest update September 12th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Dutch company applies for fuel bunkering licence to support Gas-to-Energy Project

Sep 12, 2023 ExxonMobil, News, Oil & Gas

Kaieteur News – Dutch maritime company, Van Oord Offshore B.V has approached the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for a licence to store, transport and distribute fuel via two vessels. Notably, such bunkering services would be to support offshore pipeline installation activities for the Gas-to-Energy Project.

The two vessels, Atlantic Liberty and Knockout P, would be used to take fuel to Van Oord’s construction fleet that is working on the project. The company reminded that the Gas-to-Energy venture is being done by the Guyana Government in partnership with ExxonMobil Guyana Limited.

The project entails the installation of a 12 inch pipeline which would connect to the existing Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Vessels (FPSOs) called “Liza Destiny” and “Liza Unity.”

The gas from those two ships would then be transported to shore via the pipeline system. Exxon would be required to transport approximately 50 million standard cubic feet per day (MSCFD) of rich gas to an onshore Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) plant and power plant. Government is handling the construction of the onshore facilities while Exxon is building out the pipeline system with the use of several international contractors. In this respect, Exxon  has requested a consortium comprising Subsea 7 LCC and Van Oord Offshore (EPC5) to install the 12.75” gas pipeline system.  The consortium is now seeking the EPA’s permission to ensure it has a reliable fuel supply to carry out its assignment.

With respect to the “Atlantic Liberty” Van Oord said it is an offshore support vessel that was delivered in 2013 (10 years ago) and is sailing under the flag of Trinidad and Tobago. Her length overall (LAO) is 56.75 meters and her width is 14.00 meters. The company said “Atlantic Liberty” is equipped with a certified fuelling station in order to bunker other vessels and barges.

As for “Knockout P” Van Oord said it is an offshore supply vessel that was delivered in 2008 (15 years ago) and converted in 2011. This vessel is also sailing under the flag of Trinidad and Tobago. Her length overall (LAO) is 62.66 meters and her width is 14.00 meters.

Van Oord was keen to note that offshore bunkering can pose a pollution risk to the marine environment in the unlikely event that a spill should occur. Based on thorough management and mitigation measures, supported by the inductions and training of crew with close monitoring during operations, Van Oord said it will strive to maintain preventative measures to reduce the likelihood of a spill occurring during bunkering offshore. It said these measurements shall include but are not limited to the following: project spill prevention plan, Rigorous Hazard Identification and Risk Assessment (HIRA) for offshore bunkering, and bunkering procedure and checklist.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Listen to the Glenn Lall Show – September 11, 2023

What You Need to Know Today:

Another of Exxon’s devious plots!

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

DCC thump Everest by 7 wickets following GCA T20 Cup final

DCC thump Everest by 7 wickets following GCA T20 Cup final

Sep 12, 2023

Kaieteur Sports – Demerara Cricket Club (DCC) inflicted a 7-wicket defeat on Everest thanks to some top batting which piloted them to the Georgetown Cricket Association (GCA) T20 1st Division...
Read More
Knight Riders ensure qualifier 1 spot

Knight Riders ensure qualifier 1 spot

Sep 12, 2023

Coco Gauff receives praise from Serena Williams and Roger Federer after winning US Open

Coco Gauff receives praise from Serena Williams...

Sep 12, 2023

Germany beat Serbia for first gold medal at FIBA Basketball World Cup

Germany beat Serbia for first gold medal at FIBA...

Sep 12, 2023

Slingerz FC romps to another commanding win – WDFA Senior League

Slingerz FC romps to another commanding win –...

Sep 12, 2023

Shemar Britton advances into the round of 32 – ITTF PanAm C/ship

Shemar Britton advances into the round of 32 –...

Sep 12, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]