Dutch company applies for fuel bunkering licence to support Gas-to-Energy Project

Kaieteur News – Dutch maritime company, Van Oord Offshore B.V has approached the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for a licence to store, transport and distribute fuel via two vessels. Notably, such bunkering services would be to support offshore pipeline installation activities for the Gas-to-Energy Project.

The two vessels, Atlantic Liberty and Knockout P, would be used to take fuel to Van Oord’s construction fleet that is working on the project. The company reminded that the Gas-to-Energy venture is being done by the Guyana Government in partnership with ExxonMobil Guyana Limited.

The project entails the installation of a 12 inch pipeline which would connect to the existing Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Vessels (FPSOs) called “Liza Destiny” and “Liza Unity.”

The gas from those two ships would then be transported to shore via the pipeline system. Exxon would be required to transport approximately 50 million standard cubic feet per day (MSCFD) of rich gas to an onshore Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) plant and power plant. Government is handling the construction of the onshore facilities while Exxon is building out the pipeline system with the use of several international contractors. In this respect, Exxon has requested a consortium comprising Subsea 7 LCC and Van Oord Offshore (EPC5) to install the 12.75” gas pipeline system. The consortium is now seeking the EPA’s permission to ensure it has a reliable fuel supply to carry out its assignment.

With respect to the “Atlantic Liberty” Van Oord said it is an offshore support vessel that was delivered in 2013 (10 years ago) and is sailing under the flag of Trinidad and Tobago. Her length overall (LAO) is 56.75 meters and her width is 14.00 meters. The company said “Atlantic Liberty” is equipped with a certified fuelling station in order to bunker other vessels and barges.

As for “Knockout P” Van Oord said it is an offshore supply vessel that was delivered in 2008 (15 years ago) and converted in 2011. This vessel is also sailing under the flag of Trinidad and Tobago. Her length overall (LAO) is 62.66 meters and her width is 14.00 meters.

Van Oord was keen to note that offshore bunkering can pose a pollution risk to the marine environment in the unlikely event that a spill should occur. Based on thorough management and mitigation measures, supported by the inductions and training of crew with close monitoring during operations, Van Oord said it will strive to maintain preventative measures to reduce the likelihood of a spill occurring during bunkering offshore. It said these measurements shall include but are not limited to the following: project spill prevention plan, Rigorous Hazard Identification and Risk Assessment (HIRA) for offshore bunkering, and bunkering procedure and checklist.