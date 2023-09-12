Latest update September 12th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

DCC thump Everest by 7 wickets following GCA T20 Cup final

Sep 12, 2023 Sports

Kaieteur Sports – Demerara Cricket Club (DCC) inflicted a 7-wicket defeat on Everest thanks to some top batting which piloted them to the Georgetown Cricket Association (GCA) T20 1st Division title, following Sunday’s battle.

The Queenstown Club recently hoisted the Guyana Cricket Board Republic Bank U23 50-Over title after beating North Essequibo in the final, now adding the T20 title to their lot after former Guyana youth batsman Raymond Perez struck a brisk, match-winning half-century.

Batting first Everest finished on 161-5 after skipper Akshaya Persaud hammered some 8 sixes in his 79 off 40, while Richie Looknauth supported with 40. DCC pacers Carlton Jacques (2-31) and Dexter George (2-24) did the damage.

DCC stormed to yet another title this. 

DCC stormed to yet another title this.

In reply, DCC sped to 162-3 inside 17 overs winning comprehensively by 7 wickets, thanks to Perez who’s fifty came under 30 balls, Guyana Harpy Eagles batsman Tevin Imlach anchored the chase with 45 not out and opener Sachin Singh 36 (4×4 2×6).

Guyana fast-bowler Clinton Pestano, who had back-to-back wickets at one point, grabbed 2-22 as Everest suffered a tough loss against a confident in-form Cricket Club. For their efforts, the champs walked away with the winning trophy along with GYD $200,000 and medals while runners-up, Everest pocketed GYD $150,000.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Listen to the Glenn Lall Show – September 11, 2023

What You Need to Know Today:

Another of Exxon’s devious plots!

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

DCC thump Everest by 7 wickets following GCA T20 Cup final

DCC thump Everest by 7 wickets following GCA T20 Cup final

Sep 12, 2023

Kaieteur Sports – Demerara Cricket Club (DCC) inflicted a 7-wicket defeat on Everest thanks to some top batting which piloted them to the Georgetown Cricket Association (GCA) T20 1st Division...
Read More
Knight Riders ensure qualifier 1 spot

Knight Riders ensure qualifier 1 spot

Sep 12, 2023

Coco Gauff receives praise from Serena Williams and Roger Federer after winning US Open

Coco Gauff receives praise from Serena Williams...

Sep 12, 2023

Germany beat Serbia for first gold medal at FIBA Basketball World Cup

Germany beat Serbia for first gold medal at FIBA...

Sep 12, 2023

Slingerz FC romps to another commanding win – WDFA Senior League

Slingerz FC romps to another commanding win –...

Sep 12, 2023

Shemar Britton advances into the round of 32 – ITTF PanAm C/ship

Shemar Britton advances into the round of 32 –...

Sep 12, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]