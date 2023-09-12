DCC thump Everest by 7 wickets following GCA T20 Cup final

Kaieteur Sports – Demerara Cricket Club (DCC) inflicted a 7-wicket defeat on Everest thanks to some top batting which piloted them to the Georgetown Cricket Association (GCA) T20 1st Division title, following Sunday’s battle.

The Queenstown Club recently hoisted the Guyana Cricket Board Republic Bank U23 50-Over title after beating North Essequibo in the final, now adding the T20 title to their lot after former Guyana youth batsman Raymond Perez struck a brisk, match-winning half-century.

Batting first Everest finished on 161-5 after skipper Akshaya Persaud hammered some 8 sixes in his 79 off 40, while Richie Looknauth supported with 40. DCC pacers Carlton Jacques (2-31) and Dexter George (2-24) did the damage.

In reply, DCC sped to 162-3 inside 17 overs winning comprehensively by 7 wickets, thanks to Perez who’s fifty came under 30 balls, Guyana Harpy Eagles batsman Tevin Imlach anchored the chase with 45 not out and opener Sachin Singh 36 (4×4 2×6).

Guyana fast-bowler Clinton Pestano, who had back-to-back wickets at one point, grabbed 2-22 as Everest suffered a tough loss against a confident in-form Cricket Club. For their efforts, the champs walked away with the winning trophy along with GYD $200,000 and medals while runners-up, Everest pocketed GYD $150,000.