Coco Gauff receives praise from Serena Williams and Roger Federer after winning US Open

Blavity News – Coco Gauff is getting love from the biggest names in the world after winning the US Open on Sunday 2-6 6-3 6-2 against Aryna Sabalenka. Tennis legend Serena Williams is among those who congratulated the 19-year-old for her big accomplishment.

“Ahhhhhhhhhhh!!!! Amazing!!!!!!!! @cocogauff,” Williams wrote on her Instagram Story, posting a photo of the young star.

Gauff paid tribute to Serena and Venus Williams as she celebrated her U.S. Open title, Tennis 365 reported.

“Crazy. They’re the reason why I have this trophy today,” she said. “To be honest, they’ve allowed me to believe in this dream. Growing up, there wasn’t too many just Black tennis players dominating the sport. It was literally at that time when I was younger, it was just them that I can remember.”

Many more icons praised Gauff on her big day. Tennis legend Roger Federer said Gauff’s win was inspirational.

“Been watching you and following you for years. It’s great to see so much hard work and passion being rewarded. You shine brighter than ever,” Federer wrote as he posted a side-by-side photo of Gauff lifting the U.S. Open trophy and another pic of himself posing with the star many years ago.

Michelle Obama also went to social media to congratulate the champ.

“So proud of you, @CocoGauff! Your hard work and grit was on display throughout this tournament. This is your moment!” the former First Lady tweeted.

TODAY Show anchor Hoda Kotb posted a video she recorded at the U.S. Open as Gauff wrapped up the title.

Prominent attorney Ben Crump encouraged Gauff to cherish the unforgettable moment.

“19-year-old Coco Gauff has WON her first Grand Slam title at the @USOpen!” Crump tweeted. “She is now the youngest American to win the championship since Serena Williams in 1999! This is your moment — cherish it! Congrats @cocogauff.”

Bernice King reminded the world that Gauff is a champion on and off the court.

“Wow. What a champion (in so many ways)! Congratulations, #CocoGauff! #USOpen2023,” the social justice champion wrote.

Gauff is the 14th American woman to win the U.S. Open, Tennis 365 reported. The young star said she is honored to be on a list of championships that includes Black icons, including the Williams sisters, Sloane Stephens and Naomi Osaka.

“It’s an honor to be in that stat. With Althea Gibson, Serena, Venus, Naomi and Sloane,” she said. “They paved the way for me to be here. I remember Sloane winning this trophy in 2017. I had lost in the finals of the Junior US Open and it was an inspiring moment for me to see her win because I grew up watching her and I’ve known Sloane since I was 10 years old.”