Beacons inject Rivers View 1-0

Kaieteur Sports – Beacons FC maintained their unbeaten record last Saturday night at the Bartica Community Centre ground when they squeezed out a hard fought victory against Cup holders Rivers View FC.

In an eleventh round match up of the Bartica FA’s Senior Men’s League, Beacons proved their hunger for the League title despite the relentless attacks on their defense. The game, played before a sizeable crowd, was intense throughout and needed just a solitary goal. The decisive strike by Shaquille Hopkinson broke the deadlock 9 minutes from full time and was the 9th win from 11 games for Beacons who now stretch their lead at the top on 29 points. It was the 3rd defeat for Rivers View who stay in 3rd place on 24 points after 11 games as well.

The other match of the double-header resulted in victory for Wolves United who dismissed Agatash United 3-0. Riley Tracey opened the scoring in the 14th minute and Steve Rahaman added a brace with strikes in the 33rd and 39th minutes. Wolves with their 4th win progressed to 14 points from 10 games and hold on to 5th place while Agatash stay at the bottom of the table on a point after 10 games.

Two more matches in the 11th round were slated for last night (Monday 11th) with Lazio opposing Mil Ballers at 7pm and Potaro Strikers confronting Agatash United at 9pm.

The Guyana Football Federation through its Members-Financial Assistance Programme (M-FAP) is providing the main funding for the staging of the 2-round SML of the Bartica FA.