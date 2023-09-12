A-list schools must allow ‘cross-streaming’

…Manickchand announces as new Bishops’ High annex commissioned

Kaieteur News – All A-List high schools must allow cross-streaming of subjects offered by the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC), Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand announced on Monday.

Manickchand made the announcement during the commissioning ceremony of the newly built ‘Maureen Massiah Wing’ at The Bishops’ High School.

During brief remarks at the event, the Education Minister said that cross-streaming will allow students to write subjects in multiple streams at the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) examinations offered by CXC.

She said that the education authorities will also work to ensure that School Based Assessments (SBAs) are completed in a manner that will allow students to reap greater benefits from the practical exposure.

The new annex at Bishops’s High, which was built at a cost of $95.4M, is outfitted with eight new classrooms and a laboratory. The new wing was named after Mrs. Massiah, a retired former, long-serving headmistress who served the institution from 1987 to 2002.

While speaking on the school’s expansion, the Education Minister said that the idea behind the project is to ensure more students benefit from the opportunities and quality of education offered by the institution.

A similar approach is being undertaken at four other national schools including Queen’s College, St. Stanislaus College, St. Rose’s High School and St. Joseph’s High School, Manickchand said, adding that the expansion will accommodate more students.

The Education Minister said that the vision is to provide a space where children could meet and learn more about each other and take away better experiences from the school.

She said the ministry is focused on schools producing children who can develop the country and respond to the immediate, intermediate and long-term plans. She added that producing rounded students is a priority for the Ministry of Education. “Our plan, which we’re working on is to have every student exiting high school exposed to and be relatively proficient in playing one musical instrument, a foreign language, one TVET subject and having a strong sense of volunteerism,” she related.

Principal of Bishops’ High, Mrs. Shandrina Welcome –Lee, while providing a background to the new wing, said that the decision to name the new wing in honour of Mrs. Massiah was arrived at through consultation by old students and stakeholders.

She said it is aimed at honouring Massiah, one of the most influential and long-serving principals of The Bishops’ High School. “During her time, she was instrumental in steadying and restoring the standard of education being delivered at the institution. This feat came naturally to her as she understood the illustrious history of the school. She espoused discipline and instilled that to students and staff alike,” Welcome-Lee noted.

Kaieteur News reported last year July that the Ministry of Education had signed a $95.4M contract with contractor Mohabir Construction to build the facility; the contracting firm was given an 11-month timeline to complete the project.

At the contract signing, it was stated that the project forms part of the Education Ministry’s efforts to ensure students receive an education in a safe and comfortable environment. Contractors were also reminded to ensure quality work within the stipulated time frame at the event.