112,000 tonnes of hot, greasy water to be discharged daily from Exxon’s 6th project – EIA

Kaieteur News – The Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) submitted by ExxonMobil Guyana Limited for the sixth planned deep-water project, Whiptail has indicated that a massive 112,393 tonnes of hot, greasy water will be discharged overboard daily during production activities.

The sixth development is pending approval by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). Exxon intends to commence oil production at the project as early as 2027, producing up to 263,000 barrels per day (bpd).

Notably, bpd has been the standard unit utilised by Exxon in its EIAs to measure the estimated volume of planned discharges. In fact, its Consultant, Environmental Resources Management (ERM) used this simple unit in a recent study it conducted for the fourth Stabroek Block project, Yellowtail; however, ERM in the Whiptail EIA displayed the scheduled toxic discharges in the unit m3 (cubic meters).

According to the study, about 278,228 m3 of cooling water per day will be dumped overboard along with 39,747 m3 per day of produced water that contains oil, grease and other chemicals. Another 287 m3 per day of oily bilge water is expected to be dumped overboard taking the total daily estimated hot oily discharges to 318,262 m3 daily. When converted, this measures 112,393 tonnes.

It is unclear why Exxon’s consultant modified the standard bpd measurement, however, the company pointed out in the study that the likely pollutants from the produced water and other possible toxic discharges will be treated as required to meet international standards.

Guyana has been switching gears from exploration to production activities in record breaking time. In its bid to ramp up production activities however, stakeholders fear that the country may not be implementing the necessary measures to safeguard the environment, thereby risking the livelihoods of fishermen and others.

Kaieteur News had reached out to the Executive Director of the EPA, Kemraj Pasram on Friday upon taking note of the volume of highly toxic waste to be discharged daily. This newspaper specifically asked the Head of the regulatory agency to indicate the mechanisms in place to verify that the discharges are being treated to the required standards prior to being dumped into Guyana’s waters. This is particularly important given that organisms in the sea can be impacted however, there has been no response to date from the Executive Director.

ExxonMobil is set to commence a series of public consultations today at the Leonora Technical Institute, West Coast Demerara from 10:00hrs to educate the public on its project and listen to concerns. Stakeholders will also have an opportunity to raise questions regarding the project’s impacts. The public meetings will run until September 22, 2023.

Notably, one session will be facilitated in Regions Three and Four, the two most populated regions in the country. On September 13, 2023, Exxon will engage residents of Region Four at the Umana Yana, Kingston, Georgetown from 17:00hrs.

Two meetings are also scheduled for Region One, one in Region Two, two in Region Five and one in Region Six.

Sixth project

ExxonMobil’s sixth and largest oil project seeks to produce oil at the Whiptail, Pinktail and Tilapia fields. According to the Project Summary, Whiptail is located in the south eastern portion of the Stabroek Block, approximately 183km from Georgetown. Current plans include drilling via drill ships to produce oil from approximately 40 – 65 production and injection wells. The company hopes to start up the sixth development by the fourth quarter of 2027 or first quarter of 2028. It has an expected field life of at least 20 years.

Only on Sunday this publication reported that an unmitigated oil spill could devastate the livelihoods of citizens in Regions One through Six, as outlined in the EIA submitted by Exxon.