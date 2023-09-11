Latest update September 11th, 2023 12:59 AM

What about the update on the electoral fraud cases?

Sep 11, 2023 Letters

Dear Editor,

Kaieteur News – We were promised an update by the lead prosecutor in the electoral fraud cases.  Since then nothing  Is it to be assumed the prosecutor is still overseas?

There were some telling points on this issue by the columnist in one of independent dailies (KN September 9).  This is turning out indeed to be a great travesty to the people.

Regards,

Shamshun Mohamed

