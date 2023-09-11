“We are fed up with the ongoing, systemic racism perpetuated by both sides”

Dear Editor,

Kaieteur News – I read a recent editorial by the esteemed Freddie Kisson that he would like to hear from the diaspora about what is happening in the political and economic arenas of their respective countries of naturalized citizenship. I don’t know if Mr. Kisson’s statement was sincere or just an attack against a diaspora writer in another local news outlet. It is irrelevant for me except Mr. Kisson has asked the diaspora to make their voice be heard. It would be redundant to share about American politics since it is aired on the major cable news channels that are viewed by the local residents.

But as a native of Guyana, I would like to share on my feelings of Guyana in the diaspora. I left Guyana as a teenager and it is always with mixed emotions to tell others I am from Guyana. Before I do, I would ask myself two questions: “Do they know about the racial discrimination that has plagued Guyana for the past 6 decades? And if so, would they judge me as racial based on their perception of Guyana?” I interact periodically with Guyanese who are part of the diaspora and I can say they are very established and integrated in their new culture, and have less of an affinity for Guyana.

I think I speak for a large portion of the diaspora when I say “we are fed up with the ongoing, systemic racism perpetuated by both sides”. The way we affect positive, racial changes in my second homeland is by becoming part of the system and providing positive, equitable re-enforcement. But when it becomes a power struggle, about just winning elections, both sides become the losers and the Country suffers. Guyana has been built on a faulty, racial foundation that has been passed down from generation to generation. How do you correct a faulty foundation to prevent future movement?

In essence, you fix a faulty foundation by adding a new foundation under the old foundation. We need a new foundation of leaders who will be transformational in changing the social system of Guyana. Transformational leaders inspire others to follow and bring about positive changes for the future. For too long, we have witnessed Transactional leaders. These leaders appeal to others’ self-interests— “What is in it for me?” A Transformational leader asks the question: “What is in it for us?” We need a leadership shift to accommodate everyone. When Guyanese return to Guyana, they will not recognize Guyana not because of new buildings and roads, but because a racial transformation had taken place.

Sincerely,

Daniel Singh