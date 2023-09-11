Nandlall says law firm pulls bid for $9.6M Govt. contract

Kaieteur News – Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Anil Nandlall said that his law firm has withdrawn a $9.6M bid for a government contract.

Nandlall made the disclosure in a facebook post in response to a Kaieteur News report regarding the matter involving his firm Mohabir A. Nandlall & Associates. He revealed that the bid was promptly withdrawn after its submission came to his attention.

While the firm was indeed founded by Nandlall and is partially owned by him, he emphasised that since taking on the role of Attorney General & Minister of Legal Affairs, he has severed all functional links with it. As such, he said he has no influence or involvement in its daily operations or decisions.

The AG said in the statement: “This state of affairs obviously led the current management of the firm to the considered opinion that it is not improper to bid for publicly advertised contracts by the Government of Guyana.”

Nandlall shared his belief that individuals related or connected to him should neither be penalised nor gain undue advantage due to their association with him when it comes to governmental dealings.

However, Nandlall said he recognised the potential for misconceptions due to his historical association with the firm. “Approximately a week ago, I first learnt of the submission of the said bid in the firm’s name. I quickly discerned that the mere presence of my name on the bid documents can lend to improper inferences. I immediately contacted the management of the law firm and after discussions, it was agreed that the bid would be withdrawn,” Nandlall stated.

The AG revealed that a formal withdrawal letter was dispatched to the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board. He assured that the bid is no longer in contention by the Evaluation Committee.

The August 25 bid recordings, which include the bid made by the AG’s law firm, has also been removed from the NPTAB website. This bid had pertained to the ‘Program to Support Climate Resilience Road Infrastructure Development– Good Success to Timehri Road Project’. The US$117 million project is being funded by the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) under a loan signed in March.