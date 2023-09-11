Latest update September 11th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Nandlall says law firm pulls bid for $9.6M Govt. contract

Sep 11, 2023 News

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Mohabir A. Nandlall

Kaieteur News – Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Anil Nandlall said that his law firm has withdrawn a $9.6M bid for a government contract.

Nandlall made the disclosure in a facebook post in response to a Kaieteur News report regarding the matter involving his firm Mohabir A. Nandlall & Associates. He revealed that the bid was promptly withdrawn after its submission came to his attention.

While the firm was indeed founded by Nandlall and is partially owned by him, he emphasised that since taking on the role of Attorney General & Minister of Legal Affairs, he has severed all functional links with it. As such, he said he has no influence or involvement in its daily operations or decisions.

The bid that was up on NPTAB’s website up to Saturday afternoon

The AG said in the statement: “This state of affairs obviously led the current management of the firm to the considered opinion that it is not improper to bid for publicly advertised contracts by the Government of Guyana.”

Nandlall shared his belief that individuals related or connected to him should neither be penalised nor gain undue advantage due to their association with him when it comes to governmental dealings.

However, Nandlall said he recognised the potential for misconceptions due to his historical association with the firm. “Approximately a week ago, I first learnt of the submission of the said bid in the firm’s name. I quickly discerned that the mere presence of my name on the bid documents can lend to improper inferences. I immediately contacted the management of the law firm and after discussions, it was agreed that the bid would be withdrawn,” Nandlall stated.

The AG revealed that a formal withdrawal letter was dispatched to the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board. He assured that the bid is no longer in contention by the Evaluation Committee.

The August 25 bid recordings, which include the bid made by the AG’s law firm, has also been removed from the NPTAB website. This bid had pertained to the ‘Program to Support Climate Resilience Road Infrastructure Development– Good Success to Timehri Road Project’. The US$117 million project is being funded by the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) under a loan signed in March.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Listen to the Glenn Lall Show – September 08, 2023

 

What You Need to Know Today:

 

Another of Exxon’s devious plots!

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Amazon Warriors win thriller to remain unbeaten

Amazon Warriors win thriller to remain unbeaten

Sep 11, 2023

2023 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League… Kaieteur Sports – Guyana Amazon Warriors maintained their unbeaten start to the 2023 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) with a last over...
Read More
Matthews’ brilliance leads Royals to 2023 title

Matthews’ brilliance leads Royals to 2023 title

Sep 11, 2023

79-year-old Singh increases Guyana’s tally with 3 Gold medal on final day

79-year-old Singh increases Guyana’s tally with...

Sep 11, 2023

Guyana Wrestling Association elects new Executive

Guyana Wrestling Association elects new Executive

Sep 11, 2023

Guyana Amazon Warriors sink TKR to book spot in final

Guyana Amazon Warriors sink TKR to book spot in...

Sep 10, 2023

Glasgow’s hat-trick highlights Golden Jaguars 5-1 win

Glasgow’s hat-trick highlights Golden Jaguars...

Sep 10, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]