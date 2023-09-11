Matthews’ brilliance leads Royals to 2023 title

Massy Women Caribbean Premier League…

Kaieteur Sports – A brilliant all-round performance from Barbados Royals’ captain, Hayley Matthews, led her team to an amazing eight-run victory in the final of the Massy Women Caribbean Premier League, which took place yesterday at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy.

Batting first after the Warriors won the toss and elected to field, Royals posted a challenging 169 – 7 from their allotted overs.

They were led by Matthews, who contributed 82 from 59 deliveries at the top of the order, while Gaby Lewis (21) and Rashada Williams (36) were both on top of the strike rate for their innings. The only other batter to make it to double figures was Amada-Jade Wellington, with an unbeaten 10.

Shabnim Ismail was the most effective bowler for the eventual runner up as she ended with 4 – 30 from her four overs while Shreyanka Patil, was the only other successful bowler with 1 – 25.

In the second half of the innings, Shemaine Campbelle led with the heroics for the Warriors with an unbeaten score of 47, but her effort came short although she had the support of Sophie Devine (22), Suzie Bates (36) and Natasha McLean (28).

Warriors could only muster 161 – 8 when their over expired. Wellington was the pick of the bowlers for the opposition with 4 – 23 from four overs and she was supported by Matthews (2 -38) and Qiana Joseph (1 – 22).

In the inaugural edition of the tournament in 2022, Trinbago Knight Riders carted off with the title.