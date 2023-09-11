Latest update September 11th, 2023 12:59 AM

Matthews’ brilliance leads Royals to 2023 title

Sep 11, 2023 Sports

Hayley Matthews, captain of Barbados Royals lifts the Massy Women’s Caribbean Premier League 2023 trophy after victory in the Massy Women’s Caribbean Premier League T20 Final between Barbados Royals and Guyana Amazon Warriors at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy. (Getty Images)

Massy Women Caribbean Premier League…

Kaieteur Sports – A brilliant all-round performance from Barbados Royals’ captain, Hayley Matthews, led her team to an amazing eight-run victory in the final of the Massy Women Caribbean Premier League, which took place yesterday at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy.

Batting first after the Warriors won the toss and elected to field, Royals posted a challenging 169 – 7 from their allotted overs.

Shemaine Campbelle of Guyana Amazon Warriors bats during the Massy Women’s Caribbean Premier League T20 Final. (Getty Images)

They were led by Matthews, who contributed 82 from 59 deliveries at the top of the order, while Gaby Lewis (21) and Rashada Williams (36) were both on top of the strike rate for their innings. The only other batter to make it to double figures was Amada-Jade Wellington, with an unbeaten 10.

Shabnim Ismail was the most effective bowler for the eventual runner up as she ended with 4 – 30 from her four overs while Shreyanka Patil, was the only other successful bowler with 1 – 25.

In the second half of the innings, Shemaine Campbelle led with the heroics for the Warriors with an unbeaten score of 47, but her effort came short although she had the support of Sophie Devine (22), Suzie Bates (36) and Natasha McLean (28).

Warriors could only muster 161 – 8 when their over expired. Wellington was the pick of the bowlers for the opposition with 4 – 23 from four overs and she was supported by Matthews (2 -38) and Qiana Joseph (1 – 22).

In the inaugural edition of the tournament in 2022, Trinbago Knight Riders carted off with the title.

Amazon Warriors win thriller to remain unbeaten

Amazon Warriors win thriller to remain unbeaten

Sep 11, 2023

2023 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League… Kaieteur Sports – Guyana Amazon Warriors maintained their unbeaten start to the 2023 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) with a last over...
Read More
Sep 11, 2023

79-year-old Singh increases Guyana's tally with 3 Gold medal on final day

79-year-old Singh increases Guyana's tally with...

Sep 11, 2023

Guyana Wrestling Association elects new Executive

Guyana Wrestling Association elects new Executive

Sep 11, 2023

Guyana Amazon Warriors sink TKR to book spot in final

Guyana Amazon Warriors sink TKR to book spot in...

Sep 10, 2023

Glasgow's hat-trick highlights Golden Jaguars 5-1 win

Glasgow's hat-trick highlights Golden Jaguars...

Sep 10, 2023

