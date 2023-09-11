Man shot dead at Mon Repos

Latest update September 11th, 2023 12:59 AM
Sep 11, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – Police are investigating an alleged murder committed on a man, whose only name was given as Shawnie (age and address unknown), which occurred at about 07:30 hrs Sunday morning at Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara.
In a press release police said at about 07:30 hrs loud explosions were heard (sounding like gunshots) in the vicinity of 3rd Street, Mon Repos, at Lot 100.
The now deceased man was seen running out of the yard and falling to the ground on the opposite side of the street in front of a two-storey wooden and concrete building. The suspect was then seen exiting the said yard.
The police were summoned and arrived a few minutes later, along with EMT from Melanie and found the deceased lying on the western side of the street. The body was examined, and what appeared to be gunshot wounds were seen on the lower back, which exited through the navel, and one gunshot wound to the right side instep.
The shooting victim was later pronounced dead by Doctor Jhagru. The scene was processed and photographed. One 9 mm spent shell and one 9mm live round were recovered. The body was escorted to the Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, awaiting identification and post-mortem examination.
Another of Exxon’s devious plots!
Sep 11, 20232023 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League… Kaieteur Sports – Guyana Amazon Warriors maintained their unbeaten start to the 2023 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) with a last over...
Sep 11, 2023
Sep 11, 2023
Sep 11, 2023
Sep 10, 2023
Sep 10, 2023
Kaieteur News – The art of effective communication is crucial for any political leader, and perhaps none more so than... more
(The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the Organization of American States. He is also... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]