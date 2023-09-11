Latest update September 11th, 2023 12:59 AM

Man shot dead at Mon Repos

Sep 11, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – Police are investigating an alleged murder committed on a man, whose only name was given as Shawnie (age and address unknown), which occurred at about 07:30 hrs Sunday morning at Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara.

In a press release police said at about 07:30 hrs loud explosions were heard (sounding like gunshots) in the vicinity of 3rd Street, Mon Repos, at Lot 100.
The now deceased man was seen running out of the yard and falling to the ground on the opposite side of the street in front of a two-storey wooden and concrete building. The suspect was then seen exiting the said yard.

The police were summoned and arrived a few minutes later, along with EMT from Melanie and found the deceased lying on the western side of the street. The body was examined, and what appeared to be gunshot wounds were seen on the lower back, which exited through the navel, and one gunshot wound to the right side instep.

The shooting victim was later pronounced dead by Doctor Jhagru. The scene was processed and photographed. One 9 mm spent shell and one 9mm live round were recovered. The body was escorted to the Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, awaiting identification and post-mortem examination.

