Man found dead with wound to head

Latest update September 11th, 2023 12:59 AM
Sep 11, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – Police on Sunday afternoon found the body of a man with a wound to the head at No. 60 Village, Corentyne Berbice.
Police said based on the information received, police went to No. 60 Village, where they observed a body, which was later identified as Toorandat Girdharry, a 58-year-old unemployed man of Lot 168, No. 60 Village, Corentyne.
It was observed that the body was in a reclined position in a hammock tied under an abandoned building, with the head, arms, and back covered in what appeared to be blood.
The body was examined, and a small wound was seen on the right side of the head.
A relative of the deceased man told investigators that Girdharry was an alcoholic who usually consumed alcohol under the abandoned building with friends. He would also sleep in the hammock occasionally.
The body is at Anthony’s Funeral Home, awaiting a post-mortem examination.
Investigations are ongoing.
ALL OF US DESERVE BETTER!
Sep 11, 20232023 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League… Kaieteur Sports – Guyana Amazon Warriors maintained their unbeaten start to the 2023 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) with a last over...
Sep 11, 2023
Sep 11, 2023
Sep 11, 2023
Sep 10, 2023
Sep 10, 2023
Kaieteur News – The art of effective communication is crucial for any political leader, and perhaps none more so than... more
(The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the Organization of American States. He is also... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]