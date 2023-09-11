Man found dead with wound to head

Kaieteur News – Police on Sunday afternoon found the body of a man with a wound to the head at No. 60 Village, Corentyne Berbice.

Police said based on the information received, police went to No. 60 Village, where they observed a body, which was later identified as Toorandat Girdharry, a 58-year-old unemployed man of Lot 168, No. 60 Village, Corentyne.

It was observed that the body was in a reclined position in a hammock tied under an abandoned building, with the head, arms, and back covered in what appeared to be blood.

The body was examined, and a small wound was seen on the right side of the head.

A relative of the deceased man told investigators that Girdharry was an alcoholic who usually consumed alcohol under the abandoned building with friends. He would also sleep in the hammock occasionally.

The body is at Anthony’s Funeral Home, awaiting a post-mortem examination.

Investigations are ongoing.