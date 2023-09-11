Guyanese “tik toker” escapes after house set on fire with him inside

Kaieteur News – A Guyanese “Tik Toker”, Rakha, known for making videos as a cross dresser dancing to Indian music, narrowly escaped on Saturday night after an arsonist(s) set his home at Mosquito Hall, Unity, East Coast Demerara (ECD) on fire with him inside.

The Tik Toker, whose right name is Kubram Ramlall, in a Tik Tok video he uploaded after the tragedy, said that he was home when he heard someone breaking down his wall and threatening to kill him. Shortly after, he realised that his home had caught fire and reportedly ran through the backdoor with only his undergarments on.

Safely outside, the Tik Toker watched as his house went up in flames and completely burned to the ground. Ramlall said that his 75-year-old mother’s apartment located close to his home was also destroyed. “Is good thing me mother nah went in the house”, Ramlall said while explaining that he became “Basadee” and did not know what to do while running for his life.

The Tik-toker estimates his losses to be in the millions. “My house cost me $4.5 when a carpenter bin build it,” he said. Ramlall alleges that his home was burnt down because of an old grievance from 15 years ago and believes he knows who the suspect might be. He alleges that it might be a man who has been reportedly threatening to kill him.

The Guyana Fire Service (GFS) on Sunday confirmed that his home was maliciously set on fire. “The fire was maliciously set and destroyed the building, leaving its occupant homeless. Additionally, a one-storey wooden building at the same address was also destroyed due to radiated heat from the building of origin, resulting in Shirley Pitambar and Desmond Randall being homeless”, GFS stated.

Investigations are ongoing.