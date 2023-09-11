Guyana Wrestling Association elects new Executive

Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Wrestling Association recently held an election and a new board was established. The President, Marcello Small, was re-elected, Vice President – Anna Abdulla, Treasurer – Devon Fredericks, General Secretary – Amanda Drayton and committee members Totaram Singh and Morresia Davidson.

The new board is in effect with a series of activities planned for the remainder of the year. This includes two fundraisers, two workshops and a development tournament, which is expected to be accomplished by the calendar year.

The Association requests the support of the people and business community near and far within Guyana. The aim is to develop the youth and promote Olympic wrestling in Guyana.

Wrestling is one of the oldest sports, and there are many references in documents and paintings that date thousands of years ago. From the Sumerians to Ancient Egypt, Ancient Greece, the Middle Ages and Renaissance wrestling competitions have been popular among different civilizations.

After the creation of the International Olympic Committee by Baron Pierre de Coubertin in 1894, the development of new International Sports Federations and National Olympic Committees increased. The first Olympic Congress took place in 1894 at La Sorbonne and decided on the ten sports that would be part of the first modern Olympic program: athletics, wrestling, rowing, cycling, fencing, gymnastics, weightlifting, swimming, shooting and tennis.

In the XIX century, professional wrestling emerged before the revival of the Modern Olympics. At the first Modern Olympic Games in 1896, wrestling was one of the most popular and important sports. In the Athens 1896 Olympic Games, only Greco-Roman style wrestling was included. During the St. Louis 1904 Olympic games Freestyle wrestling was introduced. On the occasion of the Athens 2004 Olympic Games, Women’s Wrestling was introduced as an Olympic discipline.