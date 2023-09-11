Govt. in talks with potential Luxury Eco Lodges investors

Kaieteur News – Guyana’s Tourism product continues to expand and the government is continuously working to provide more accommodation facilities for the growing number of visitors to Guyana.

The Ministry of Tourism Industry and Commerce had invited expressions of interest for the construction of Luxury Eco Lodges in various parts of the country.

Speaking with DPI on Friday, Minister Oneidge Walrond says investors have responded. “There has been a lot of interest involved but as a government, we still have to be careful, make sure that people are not languishing with the projects so we want to make sure that the projects are ready to go forward. So, that is what has delayed somewhat the actual announcement that sod turning, but it’s happening and there has been a lot of interest generated,” Minister Walrond noted.

The government has also met the potential investors. “We have had interviews, we have met potential investors. As you know we have to meet and interrogate these investors, making sure that they are ready to start their projects. So far there have been two very serious potential investors and we took them around to the different locations this week to let them identify which areas, so that has been going well,” the minister said.

The minister noted that there are precautions that have to be taken when building eco-friendly luxury facilities and this is taking time.

“It has to fit into the environment. It has to be environmentally friendly. So, we just can’t take any development. It has to be a development that is eco-friendly. So, finding the right partner to develop the project will take some time because it’s not just like the branded hotels. We were able to have those projects moving very fast but we have to be very careful and discerning about the eco-lodge facility,” the minister stated.

She highlighted the Blue Lakes in Linden, the Soesdyke Linden Highway and the great lakes of the Essequibo Coast as potential locations for Luxury Eco Lodges. Once negotiations are finalized Local content legislation will ensure that members of the community and Guyanese generally, are employed in the construction and operation of the facilities.