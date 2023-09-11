Directive by senior educator for a student to remove Rakhi

Dear Editor,

Kaieteur News – We the undersigned categorically condemn the directive by a senior educator for a student to remove his Rahki.

Guyana remains a great exemplar of the world for cultural and religious tolerance as enshrined by the Constitution and we should do nothing to alter that reputation.

Even though the Ministry has no policy that is consistent with the directive issued by the senior educator, it is ultimately the responsibility of the Government at the ministerial level, to ensure that there should be no such development.

The Raksha Bandhan and Raksha Sutra remain key pillars of Hindu culture of which we are proud practitioners.

On this auspicious day, sisters tie the Rakhi around the wrists of their brothers as a symbol of mutual protection in a prayerful manner.

Given their importance and religious symbolism, no one in authority at any fora in this jurisdiction, should be disallowing the wearing of these Amulets. Additionally, we make a clarion call for all religious cultures, customs, traditions and practices to be respected and tolerated in our schools and throughout society.

No form of bigotry must be allowed. We urge the Government and specifically, the Ministry of Education to ensure that this action is reviewed and by extension, take steps to ensure that this sordid development never repeats itself.

Sincerely,

Hon. Geeta Chandan-Edmond, M.P.

Hon. Pandit Dineshwar Jaiprashad, M.P

Mr. Daniel Seeram, Regional Chairman, Demerara-Mahaica RDC (Region No.4)

Pandit Ubraj Narine,

Former Mayor of Georgetown