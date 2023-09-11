Better safe than squashed!

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – How many of y’all remember dem old-time school days when yuh used to have traffic patrols or wah we does call traffic wardens fuh help dem children cross de road to go to and from school.

In dem times, students proudly donned dem colorful harnesses, wielding stop signs like knights of the zebra crossing, basking in the glory of regulating the traffic, all in the name of safety.

Back then, every child with an ounce of ambition wanted to be a traffic patrol. Dem did, crave de the limelight and the adoration of their peers, parading around in their shocking-coloured harnesses.

But oh, how the tides have turned. In this modern age, where vehicles speed like they’re at de South Dakota Race Track, dem school pickney have developed a newfound sense of self-preservation. Dem look at those once-envied harnesses and shiver in terror at the thought of standing in harm’s way. “To patrol or not to patrol?” they ask themselves, and the answer is a resounding “Not today!”

One brave child dared to bring up the idea of joining the traffic patrol at home. But oh, what a mistake! The parents, fearing for their offspring’s safety, promptly yanked him out of school!

Can you blame these kids for their trepidation? It’s like asking a lamb to step into a den of ravenous lions armed with stop signs. In a country where road rage is rampant and roads have become makeshift racetracks, who would willingly sign up for potential vehicular sacrifice?

So, let us bid adieu to the days when traffic patrol was a coveted dream. The harnesses may still be colorful, but the risks have become far too real. The children have spoken, and they’ve said, “Dem boys seh, better safe than squashed!”

Talk half. Leff half.