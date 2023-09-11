79-year-old Singh increases Guyana’s tally with 3 Gold medal on final day

South American Men’s Equipped Powerlifting Championships

Kaieteur Sports – Not the best of his performances since his career commenced in 1986, but it was nonetheless a reasonable one in the circumstances by 79-year-old Naranjan Singh as the curtains came down on the 10th Annual FESUPO Regional Powerlifting Championships on Saturday night, in Lima, Peru.

The only equipped athlete on Team Guyana for these championships, lifting on the penultimate day of action, Singh, competing in the 83kg M4 category, landed gold medals in the squat and bench press but was unable to get any of the three deadlifts which denied him the chance of a medal in this lift as well as an overall medal.

Singh, who encountered some difficulties with an upset stomach, was still able to win a gold medal in the South American Men’s Equipped Bench Press Championships, in his weight class, which added to the Bench Press medals won by Wazim Mohamed in the M1 93kg as well as Sarah Sanmogan (63kg) and Keisha Abrigo (76kg).

Singh, who is based in the USA and competed as a weightlifter (1966-1979) before entering the platform as a powerlifting athlete, achieved a best squat of 100.0kg (220lb), whilst benching 87.5kg (190lb). His performance was hailed as nothing short of motivational by his teammates as well as lifters from the other competing nations who applauded him.The appreciative fans were also resounding in their applause during Singh’s lifts and the presentation ceremony.

His performance was the perfect icing on the cake for Team Guyana which accumulated a total of 14 gold, 2 silver, and 5 bronzemedals during the championships which saw two lifters making their debuts, Sanmogan and Kheon Evans.

The President, executive, and members of the Guyana Amateur Powerlifting Federation (GAPLF) have extended congratulations to the team for its outstanding performances noting that all the athletes are winners as they have collectively made Guyana proud against seasoned competitors.

The performance of the baby of the team, Sara Sanmogan at age 21 is very encouraging as the federation seeks to draw more females to the platform.

The GAPLF is also extending its gratitude to the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport, National Sports Commission, Guyana Olympic Association, John Fernandes Limited, the National Milling Company of Guyana, and 592Tees for making the team’s trip to Peru, a reality.

Team Guyana is expected home on Tuesday.