US$10M quarry commissioned at Batavia, Reg. 7

Kaieteur News – EKAA HRIM Earth Resources Management— an Indian-owned company— on Saturday commissioned a US$10M quarry at Batavia, Cuyuni-Mazaruni (Region Seven). The commissioning ceremony was attended by President Irfaan Ali, Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn; Minister of Natural Resources, Vickram Bharrat; Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai; Speaker of the National Assembly, Manzoor Nadir and other government officials.
In his address, the Head-of-State said that the establishment of the quarry at Batavia Village will provide equitable an equitable future for youth of the community.
The President said that the investment of US$10M in its first phase, and a following US$10M in its second phase will provide significant development to the village’s economy, its residents and their livelihoods.
So far, the company has employed more than 15 residents and is involved in a number of other corporate social responsibility (CSR) projects in the community.
The President also charged the company to train and employ more persons from the community, especially operators for the heavy-duty machines.
