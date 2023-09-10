Sancho and RHJ Boxing Gym secure top honours

Pepsi Mike Parris School Boys & Girls Junior Boxing C/ship…

Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) resumed its Pepsi Mike Parris Junior Boxing championship programme, igniting the ring at the esteemed Andrew ‘Six Head’ Lewis Boxing gym, nestled in the heart of Albouystown.

Eight electrifying bouts electrified the audience, including a riveting female exhibition match-up featuring the skilled pugilists Tofina Barker and Malia Barrod. The standout of the event was Travis Sancho, representing the Rose Hall Jammers Boxing gym. He delivered a stellar performance, seizing the coveted Best Boxer award, and concurrently securing the Best Gym award for his training facility.

In the early rounds, Sancho clashed with Wayne Castellio from the Forgotten Youth Foundation (FYF) Boxing gym, competing in the Boys’ 47-51kg category. The initial two rounds saw an equitable exchange between the two pugilists. However, it was the Berbician sensation, Sancho, who managed to land a greater number of precise body-shots on his adversary. Castellio committed a grave error in the second round by lowering his guard, providing Sancho with the opportunity to breach his defense. Sancho clinched victory by unanimous decision, as determined by the judges’ scorecards.

Prodigious boxing talent Tiquan Sampson, representing the Forgetten Youth Foundation (FYF) boxing gym, notched another impressive triumph against the composed Shemroy Wintz from the RHJ Boxing gym. Wintz decided to withdraw from the contest merely 30 seconds into the third round, handing Sampson an easy win.

Another captivating showdown unfolded between Ryan Roger (FYF) and Yusuf Edwards (Pace and Power Boxing gym). The match was evenly poised, heading into the third and final round. Edwards showcased a commendable combination of right and left-handed punches, while Roger displayed a ferocious right-hand jab, coupled with an exquisite upper-cut combination. Edwards suffered an injury halfway through the final round, prompting the referee to stop the contest in Roger’s favor, ruling it as a Referee Stopped Contest (RSC).

Menawhile in the other five matches, Drewshawn Wilberery (PP) outperformed Roopesh Balgobin in the 30-32kg category, securing victory via a split decision. Ken Harvey and Curtis Mc Donald exhibited impressive performances in their respective 52-54kg and 41-43kg category bouts, claiming resounding victories.

Marlando Cameron and Khumanda Alexander treated the spectators to an exhibition of heavyweight punching prowess and strategic boxing tactics in the Boys’ 56-59kg division match. Cameron, armed with a longer reach, dictated the pace of the bout, despite Alexander’s persistent low right-hand combinations. Cameron triumphed by a unanimous decision.

To conclude the event, the GBA awarded winners and standout participants with well-deserved trophies and medals in recognition of their remarkable achievements. The Forgotten Youth Foundation Boxing gym received the runner-up award, while Coach Gregory Kirk of RHJ was honoured with the Best Coach award.