Motorcyclist dies after crashing into truck

Sep 10, 2023
Kaieteur News – A 51-year-old motorcyclist of Anna Catherina, West Coast Demerara (WCD) on Saturday died after he crashed into a truck at Cornelia Ida, WCD. Police identified the dead man as Andrew Alli. Alli crashed into the truck around 11:20 hrs.
Investigators said that Alli was riding east along the northern side of the road when he decided to make a right turn across.
In the process, he reportedly collided into the trailer of a truck that was heading in the opposite direction.
The impact caused him to receive severe injuries as he fell onto the road.
Shortly after the accident occurred, Kaieteur News observed persons placing the badly injured man into a vehicle to transport him to the hospital. Some of his bones were visually broken as he groaned in pain.
Police said that he was rushed to the Leonora Cottage Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries while receiving treatment.
The truck driver has been detained as investigations continue.
