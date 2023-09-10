Latest update September 10th, 2023 12:59 AM

Mohamed sets new M1 Squat record on his way to 5 gold medals

Sep 10, 2023 Sports

2023 FESUPO South American Men’s Classic Powerlifting Championships

– Trotman snares 3 bronze medals

Kaieteur Sports – Guyana’s rich medal form at the 10th FESUPO Regional South American Men’s Classic Powerlifting Championships here in Lima, Peru continued on the third day of competition, Thursday when the athletes from the ‘Land of Many Waters’ racked in a total of eight (8) medals.

Headlining the day was Wazim Mohamed (93kg M1 class) who, not only obliterated his only challenger to sweep all the available gold medals but set a new Fesupo Men’s Masters 1 deadlift record in the process, to cap a fabulous day on the platform.

Having to face multiple challenges owing to a lack of proper organising during the course of the first two days, day three saw great improvements to the extent that the Fesupo executive decided to introduce a second platform to speed up the lifts as the lone one in place, couldn’t have sufficed and would have resulted in much more late night into the wee hours of the morning.

Mohamed Wazim shares the podium with second-placed Chilean, Bernado Ibenez. Guyanese Level 11 IPF Referee, Andrew Austin is at right.

Mohamed Wazim shares the podium with second-placed Chilean, Bernado Ibenez. Guyanese Level 11 IPF Referee, Andrew Austin is at right.

The organisers even introduced having presentation ceremonies during the course of the day which resulted in way less time being spent at the competition arena.

As their female colleagues (Sarah Sanmogan and Keisha Abrigo) did on the opening day of the competition, Mohamed and Trotman ensured that the medal count for Guyana increased, handsomely.

Tapia Hidalgo Gustavo Enrique of Chile, Mohamed’s only opponent as Coimbra David of Brazil who was registered to compete did not do so, Mohamed bettered his Chilean rival in all the lifts. His best squat was 240.0kg, benchpress 165.0kg, deadlift 272.5kg, and a new Fesupo record whilst his total was 677.5.

Mohamed who also entered the South American Men’s Classic Bench Press Championships, pressed his way to the gold. Enrique’s scores were squat 202.5kg, benchpress 132.5, deadlift 232.5kg, and total, 567.5.

Leroy ‘The Underdog’ Trotman, battled in the Men’s Open 93kg category and landed the overall bronze apart from bronze medals in the squat (240.0kg) and deadlift (285.0kg). He registered a benchpress of 142.5kg for a total of 667.5kg.

Leroy Trotman (2nd right), Chile's Bernado Ibenez (center), and Brazilian, Denis Gibson, are the top three athletes in the 93kg Open Class at the 10th Fesupo Championships in Peru.

Leroy Trotman (2nd right), Chile’s Bernado Ibenez (center), and Brazilian, Denis Gibson, are the top three athletes in the 93kg Open Class at the 10th Fesupo Championships in Peru.

The gold medal was taken by Chile’s Bernado Ibenez with a total of 735.0kg (squat 270.0kg, benchpress 180.0kg, deadlift 285.0kg) with the silver taken by Brazilian, Denis Gibson whose total was 702.5kg (squat 272.5, benchpress 165.0kg, deadlift 265.0kg).

On day two, the other Guyanese debutant for Guyana, Kheon Evans did not place in the top three of the 83kg Open division despite a good performance. He was plagued by a shoulder injury and, Bjorn Williams was also not able to place in the 105kg Open division.

Despite, Guyana’s medal tally going into the final day, Saturday with Masters 4 athlete, Naranjan Singh the only athlete to lift in the Equipped contest was as follows. Gold 11; Silver 2; Bronze 5.

The GAPLF is expressing sincere gratitude to the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport, National Sports Commission, Guyana Olympic Association, John Fernandes Limited, the National Milling Company of Guyana, and 592Tees for making the team’s trip to Peru, a reality.

