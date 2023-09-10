Latest update September 10th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Law firm founded by AG bids $9.6 million for Public Works contract

Sep 10, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – The law firm, Mohabir A Nandlall and Associates, recently placed a bid for a $9.6 million contract with the Ministry of Public Works. The National Procurement and Tender Administration (NPTAB) has duly documented this bid, and details can be accessed on the Board’s official website, specifically in the August 25, 2023, Tender Evaluation section.

This bid by the firm pertains to the ‘Program to Support Climate Resilience Road Infrastructure Development – Good Success to Timehri Road Project’. Interestingly, the quoted price by Nandlall’s establishment is double that of the other contender, London House Chambers, which bid at $4.8 million.

According to page 93 of the 2023 Mid-Year Report, the project is being funded by the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) under a loan, valued at US$117 million. The loan was signed on March 6, 2023.

A screenshot of page 93 of the Ministry of Finance's 2023 Mid-Year report, with details on the Caribbean Development Bank funded project

A screenshot of page 93 of the Ministry of Finance’s 2023 Mid-Year report, with details on the Caribbean Development Bank funded project

The Report states, “The general objective of the program is to advance Guyana’s safe, efficient and climate-resilient road and associated infrastructure. The program specific objectives are to improve: (i) road service quality; and (ii) utility service, along the East Bank Demerara corridor through road and corresponding utility infrastructure improvements.”

The PPP/C government often criticises the APNU+AFC for issuing government contracts to persons who formed the previous government. It is stated on the website of the AG-founded law firm that Nandlall has “assumed higher office”, which appears to be an indication that he no longer has ties to the firm.

Some industry stakeholders who have taken note of the bid on the NPTAB website have said Nandlall ought to explain if he believes there are  any ethical implications of his firm submitting a bid to a sister ministry, while he occupies the AG’s office on Carmichael Street.

Stakeholders believe it is necessary and urgent for the AG to clear the air on this matter, given that the funds are extended to Guyana under the kind patronage of the country’s development partner, the CDB.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Listen to the Glenn Lall Show – September 08, 2023

What You Need to Know Today:

ALL OF US DESERVE BETTER!

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Father, 13-year-old daughter among four killed in Mahaica smash-up

Father, 13-year-old daughter among four killed in Mahaica smash-up

Sep 10, 2023

Kaieteur News – Four persons including a father and his 12-year-old daughter were killed on Saturday in a two-car smash-up at De Hoop, Mahaica, East Coast Demerara (ECD). Police confirmed that...
Read More
Guyana Amazon Warriors sink TKR to book spot in final

Guyana Amazon Warriors sink TKR to book spot in...

Sep 10, 2023

Glasgow’s hat-trick highlights Golden Jaguars 5-1 win

Glasgow’s hat-trick highlights Golden Jaguars...

Sep 10, 2023

Mohamed sets new M1 Squat record on his way to 5 gold medals

Mohamed sets new M1 Squat record on his way to 5...

Sep 10, 2023

Sancho and RHJ Boxing Gym secure top honours

Sancho and RHJ Boxing Gym secure top honours

Sep 10, 2023

Pegasus Hotel & Suites Partners with Guyana Golf Association/Nexgen Golf Academy

Pegasus Hotel & Suites Partners with Guyana...

Sep 10, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]