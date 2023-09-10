Law firm founded by AG bids $9.6 million for Public Works contract

Kaieteur News – The law firm, Mohabir A Nandlall and Associates, recently placed a bid for a $9.6 million contract with the Ministry of Public Works. The National Procurement and Tender Administration (NPTAB) has duly documented this bid, and details can be accessed on the Board’s official website, specifically in the August 25, 2023, Tender Evaluation section.

This bid by the firm pertains to the ‘Program to Support Climate Resilience Road Infrastructure Development – Good Success to Timehri Road Project’. Interestingly, the quoted price by Nandlall’s establishment is double that of the other contender, London House Chambers, which bid at $4.8 million.

According to page 93 of the 2023 Mid-Year Report, the project is being funded by the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) under a loan, valued at US$117 million. The loan was signed on March 6, 2023.

The Report states, “The general objective of the program is to advance Guyana’s safe, efficient and climate-resilient road and associated infrastructure. The program specific objectives are to improve: (i) road service quality; and (ii) utility service, along the East Bank Demerara corridor through road and corresponding utility infrastructure improvements.”

The PPP/C government often criticises the APNU+AFC for issuing government contracts to persons who formed the previous government. It is stated on the website of the AG-founded law firm that Nandlall has “assumed higher office”, which appears to be an indication that he no longer has ties to the firm.

Some industry stakeholders who have taken note of the bid on the NPTAB website have said Nandlall ought to explain if he believes there are any ethical implications of his firm submitting a bid to a sister ministry, while he occupies the AG’s office on Carmichael Street.

Stakeholders believe it is necessary and urgent for the AG to clear the air on this matter, given that the funds are extended to Guyana under the kind patronage of the country’s development partner, the CDB.