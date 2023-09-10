Hundreds of Lindeners flock medical outreach at Linden Hospital

Kaieteur News – Approximately 240 Lindeners flocked the Linden Hospital Complex, Region 10 on Saturday morning for a medical outreach organized by Guyana Cancer Society in collaboration with the Linden Hospital, the United States (US) Embassy, the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) and the Guyana Medical Relief.

Approximately 240 residents arrived at the hospital at around 07:00h where they waited in the designated area for the medical team’s arrival. When the team which comprised of doctors, dentists, ophthalmologists and gynaecologists arrived, the waiting residents stormed the location causing chaos.

Nurses had a tough time calming the residents and had to resort to shutting the door until they organized them self properly. The waiting persons quickly formed a line and the outreach began and ran smoothly for the remainder of the day.

The outreach concluded at 15:00h and according to organizers some 300 services were provided to those who attended.

Kaieteur News understands that 35 persons received ophthalmology care with one case suspected to be retinal detachment. That patient will undergo treatment at GPHC. Five other persons were also referred to the city hospital for Glaucoma.

Another 30 persons received general medicine services while 50 patients were seen by the urology specialists. Eighty patients were seen by the dentists, and 30 more were attended to by the gynaecologists.

Visual inspection with acetic acid (VIA) screening for cervical cancer was also conducted on 15 patients.

Upon completion of their consultations, the attendees all received a food hamper.

Some of the attendees told this publication that they look forward to medical outreaches because “the doctors take their time” to listen and to explain their diagnosis.